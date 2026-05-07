Disney+ May Expand Beyond Streaming Into Broader ‘Super App’ Ecosystem

Disney may be planning to turn Disney+ into much more than just a video streaming platform.

According to reports, the company is internally exploring the idea of building a “super app” that could combine several Disney services into a single digital ecosystem.

The proposed platform could allow users to access streaming content, book theme park tickets, shop for Disney merchandise, use cruise services, play games, and interact with other Disney experiences from one app.

Disney executives are reportedly discussing integrating apps such as Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line Navigator into Disney+.

The initiative is being driven by Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro, who wants to simplify how customers interact with Disney’s services and reduce fragmentation across the company’s apps and platforms.

However, the discussions are still in the early stages, and no final development plans have been approved yet.

Disney has also hinted at these plans through its recent shareholder letter and earnings call.

The company said it wants to make Disney+ “more engaging” and “more personalised” while turning it into a more central platform for fans to experience Disney brands and services.

As part of these efforts, Disney recently introduced a vertical short-video feature called “Verts” on Disney+.

The feature allows users to scroll through short clips from movies and shows to help them discover content faster and encourage more daily engagement on the app.

The idea of a unified Disney platform is not completely new. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger had reportedly explored similar concepts in the past, including smaller experiments in the UK.

D’Amaro now appears to be reviving the strategy as Disney focuses more on direct-to-consumer digital services.

Although Disney has not officially announced a “super app,” the company’s recent comments suggest that Disney+ could eventually evolve into a broader platform connecting entertainment, shopping, travel, gaming, and theme park services in one place.