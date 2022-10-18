Discord gets official YouTube integration and affordable basic subscription

Watch YouTube videos together on Discord | Discord

Chat platform Discord has always been known as an open-ended communication platform with many integrations for friends and gamers. The company has launched YouTube integration with a new Nitro subscription plan for only $2.99 per month in the US.

Now, watching Google-owned YouTube is officially supported in Discord with a new feature titled 'Activities' which is a way to immediately enjoy shared activities such as games and media with friends on Discord. Using this you can explore a few more options for joining friends within the desktop or web app like YouTube Watch Together where you can play videos in a voice or video call.

"Anyone in a voice channel on desktop or web can jump in on Activities, just hit the tantalising new Rocket Ship button and you are a part of the action," said the company in a blogpost.

The company will make two Activities like Putt Party and Watch Together available to everyone as of this week. Discord Nitro subscribers will be able to access even more activities.

The Nitro Basic plan which will be available from October 20, will unlock perks like custom emoji anywhere, bigger file uploads, and more. Meanwhile, users living outside the US will be able to see the price once it's rolled out.

The first Nitro subscription was launched over five years ago.

"We have been working to improve Nitro by adding new perks like HD streaming, stickers, per-server profiles, and tons more," the company said.

With Inputs from IANS