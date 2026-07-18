Did Airtel Block Its Users From Sharing Unlimited 5G Data Via Hotspot? Conflicting Information Leaves Users Confused | Image: Airtel (Representational)

Airtel's Unlimited 5G offer has sparked confusion among users over whether the benefit can be shared through a mobile hotspot, with conflicting information appearing on Google's search results and the telecom operator's official website.

A Google search for Airtel's "Terms and Conditions – Unlimited 5G Data Offer" displays a snippet stating, "Sharing of Data where the customer has activated the Unlimited 5G Data shall not be allowed via mobile hotspots." However, clicking the result redirects users to Airtel's general terms and conditions page, where no such hotspot restriction is currently mentioned.

Screenshot from browser | Google Search

The discrepancy has left users questioning whether hotspot usage is officially prohibited under Airtel's Unlimited 5G plans.

Airtel's Unlimited 5G Data offer is available on select prepaid and postpaid plans for customers using a 5G-compatible smartphone within Airtel 5G Plus coverage. After activating the benefit through the Airtel Thanks app, eligible users receive unlimited 5G data on their mobile connection.

However, whether this unlimited data can also be shared with other devices through a mobile hotspot remains unclear.

Users Confused Over No Information

While some users have circulated screenshots and social media posts claiming hotspot usage is restricted, the company's currently accessible terms and conditions do not explicitly state such a limitation. Based on the available information, there is no clear evidence that Airtel blocks hotspot usage under the Unlimited 5G offer, although the company has also not officially clarified the issue.

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At present, many users continue to use Airtel's Unlimited 5G through mobile hotspots without reporting widespread issues, suggesting the feature may work in practice despite the ambiguity surrounding the policy.

The situation contrasts with Reliance Jio, whose Unlimited True 5G offering clearly allows eligible users to share their unlimited 5G connection through a mobile hotspot while connected to the company's True 5G network. This has made Jio's offering a preferred choice for customers who frequently tether laptops, tablets and other devices.

Looking ahead, Airtel's transition towards Standalone (SA) 5G could influence how the company structures its future plans, particularly as it expands fixed wireless access and home broadband services. However, that evolution alone may not determine whether unlimited mobile plans continue to support hotspot sharing.

Until Airtel issues a formal clarification or updates its terms and conditions, the status of hotspot usage under its Unlimited 5G offer remains uncertain, despite many users currently being able to use the feature without any apparent restrictions.