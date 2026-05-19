Airtel Launches Priority Postpaid 5G Plans To Offer Faster, Reliable Telecom Services During Peak Traffic Hours

Bharti Airtel introduces priority-based 5G connectivity plans aimed at delivering faster network performance during peak usage hours | Image: Airtel (Representative)

New Delhi, May 19: Bharti Airtel has introduced Priority Postpaid 5G plans to offer its subscribers faster and more reliable telecom services even during peak traffic time by allocating a dedicated portion of the network for these users, separating them from other service categories, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has leveraged network slicing technology for rolling out "Priority Postpaid" plans.

Airtel introduces network slicing technology

"Priority Postpaid is our latest innovation powered by the 5G slicing technology. It provides a superior, more reliable, and dependable experience to our customers, whether they are attending a client call in traffic, or streaming at a packed concert, or booking a cab in a crowded market," Airtel MD and CEO Shashwat Sharma said in a statement.

A person, on condition of anonymity, said that telecom operators in the country are providing various kinds of services on 5G networks, like fixed wireless broadband services and mobile services, with the use of slicing technology.

Now Airtel has separated postpaid services using slicing technology, which will provide subscribers "Priority on 5G with fastlane technology", he added.

Company says upgraded network improves capacity

The upgradation of its 5G network with advanced capabilities of slicing technology makes the network more efficient, creates more capacity, and provides the capability to use this capacity in a targeted manner for the delivery of a superior experience for priority customers, the company said.

"By intelligently and dynamically segmenting network capacity, Airtel is offering a stable and dependable experience for postpaid customers, even when traffic demand is high," the statement said.

Airtel said slicing-based 5G services have been launched in many countries, including the US, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

Plans priced between Rs 499 and Rs 1,749

The company has launched plans in the price range of Rs 499 to Rs 1,749, excluding GST, with bundled apps such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Netflix, as per the subscription fee.

Airtel has also bundled the entertainment app Jio Hotstar in the Rs 699 plan.

The rule, at present, allows high-speed mobile services without creating any sort of discrimination in the experience of any content or service available on the internet for retail subscribers, as per the net neutrality principle.

Also Watch:

Net neutrality concerns raised

"As per my understanding of current Net Neutrality regulations, creating plans with higher speeds does not violate Net Neutrality, as long as you don't prioritise speeds for specific apps, or price access to different apps differently. It's important for Trai to look into this because this rollout should not lead to the degradation of experience for other customers of Airtel," Medianama founder Nikhil Pahwa said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)