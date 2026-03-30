Dhurandhar 2: Best AI Prompts To Create Viral Movie Poster Using ChatGPT, Google Gemini

With Dhurandhar 2 buzz taking over the internet, fans are using AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini to insert themselves into cinematic Bollywood-style posters. From face-swapping to meme edits, these prompts are going viral for their photorealistic results and dramatic flair. Whether you want to star in your own action saga or recreate a hilarious desi meme, here are the best AI prompts to try right now.

1. Create your own Dhurandhar-style face swap poster

"Use the provided image as the base reference. Preserve the exact cinematic composition, lighting, motion blur, background, color grading, and overall gritty action aesthetic of the original Dhurandhar-style poster. Replace the main character's face and identity with the uploaded reference image of me, ensuring a highly realistic match in skin tone, facial structure, beard style (if applicable), and expression. Maintain the same intense, focused look and running pose. Keep the long flowing hair, muscular build, outfit, and body proportions consistent with the original, adapting subtly to match my likeness naturally. The transition between my face and the body should be seamless and photorealistic. Preserve the weapon position, grip, and motion blur effects exactly as in the original image. Ensure proper lighting, shadows, and depth so my face blends perfectly into the scene. Maintain the dramatic action feel with dust, speed trails, and cinematic blur. Keep the typography and title placement unchanged unless specified otherwise. Output should look like a high-budget Bollywood action movie poster featuring me as the lead character."

2. Generate a full Dhurandhar cinematic poster from scratch

"A dramatic Bollywood action movie poster in "Dhurandhar" style, featuring a powerful male protagonist standing in a heroic pose, intense expression, rugged face, slightly long messy hair, light beard, wearing a dark shirt with rolled sleeves. Background filled with fire, smoke, explosions, and a chaotic city battlefield. Strong orange and teal color grading, cinematic lighting, high contrast shadows, dust particles in air. Low angle shot to make the character look dominant and larger than life. Add subtle blood stains and sweat for realism. Include dramatic sky with storm clouds and sparks flying. Ultra-detailed face, sharp focus, 8K resolution.Title text "DHURANDHAR" in bold metallic cracked font at the bottom, glowing edges, cinematic typography. Add tagline above in small text: "Honsla, Endhan, Badla." Include lens flare, film grain, and epic atmosphere."

3. Turn it into a viral desi meme with a custom object

"Use the provided image as the base reference. Preserve the character's face, expression, pose, hairstyle, beard, outfit, lighting, and overall cinematic Dhurandhar-style look exactly as is — do not alter identity or proportions in any way. Replace the object in his hand with a highly realistic [reference image], ensuring correct perspective, grip, lighting, shadows, and scale so it naturally blends into the scene. The hand position must remain unchanged, and the object should look physically held, not pasted. Add handwritten-style meme text in a slightly rough, desi marker/brush font: "Bachcha hai tu mera, [text you want]…" Place the text either at the top or side, ensuring it doesn't block the face. Use off-white or light yellow color with slight glow or shadow for readability against the intense background. Enhance the meme feel with: •⁠ ⁠Slight vignette for focus •⁠ ⁠Subtle sharpening on face •⁠ ⁠Natural skin texture (no over-smoothing) •⁠ ⁠Balanced highlights to keep a cinematic"