Holi 2026 Wishes: Top 10 AI Prompts To Create Stunning Photos Using Nano Banana, ChatGPT Images

The most colourful week of the year has arrived. For Holi 2026, if you want to send something truly unforgettable to your loved ones this year, a personalised AI-generated image might just be the most spectacular Holi wish of all. Tools like Midjourney, Google Gemini Nano Banana 2, ChatGPT's image generator (DALL-E), Adobe Firefly, and Stable Diffusion can conjure breathtaking Festival of Colors scenes in seconds - all you need is the right prompt.

We have done the creative work for you. Below are 10 carefully crafted AI image prompts, each designed to capture a different mood, aesthetic, and moment from India's most visually stunning festival. Simply copy the prompt, paste it into your preferred AI image tool, and hit generate. Then send the result to anyone you want to wish a happy Holi.

A note on tools: Midjourney and Adobe Firefly tend to produce the most photorealistic results. ChatGPT's image generator (accessed via ChatGPT Plus) and Nano Banana 2 is excellent for beginners. Stable Diffusion offers the most creative control. All prompts below work across all platforms.

The 10 Best AI Prompts for Holi 2026

Copy these prompts into Midjourney, Google Gemini Nano Banana, ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, or Adobe Firefly:

PROMPT 1: The Classic Color Explosion

A joyful crowd celebrating Holi festival in Vrindavan, India, throwing vibrant clouds of pink, yellow, blue, green and orange gulal powder into the air, golden hour sunlight, dust particles catching the light, ultra-photorealistic, cinematic composition, Canon EOS R5 style photography, shallow depth of field, and 8k resolution.

Pro tip: Add '--ar 16:9' at the end in Midjourney for a widescreen image perfect for social media stories.

PROMPT 2: Radha and Krishna

A classical Indian miniature painting style illustration of Radha and Krishna celebrating Holi, Radha in a golden yellow saree covered in pink and red gulal, Krishna in blue silk holding a pichkari, surrounded by gopis throwing flowers and colored powder, intricate Mughal border details, warm jewel tones, highly detailed, opulent

Pro tip: Ask ChatGPT to 'make it look like a Rajasthani painting' for an even more traditional aesthetic.

PROMPT 3: The Lone Dancer

(Upload your photo alongside) Put me in a white cotton salwar kameez dancing in slow motion as explosions of vivid magenta, saffron, turquoise and violet gulal powder swirl around her, eyes closed, expression of pure joy, dramatic backlighting, bokeh background, high-speed photography effect, Vogue India editorial style, cinematic

PROMPT 4: Holi Night

(Upload your photo alongside) Add me into this scene. A surreal, futuristic Holi celebration at night, crowds silhouetted against neon-colored powder explosions of electric blue, hot pink, lime green and deep violet, long exposure photography style, city skyline in the background, festival of lights atmosphere, cyberpunk aesthetic meets ancient Indian tradition, ultra-detailed, dramatic

Pro tip: This works best in Midjourney. Add '--style raw' for a more photographic feel.

PROMPT 5: The Bonfire - Holika Dahan

A sacred Holika Dahan bonfire ceremony at twilight in a traditional Indian village, orange and red flames leaping skyward surrounded by silhouetted devotees in prayer, floating diyas on a distant river, smoke curling into a purple-pink sky, one bright star visible, deep shadow and warm firelight contrast, National Geographic photography style

Pro tip: Great for sending on the evening of March 3. Pair with a 'Happy Holika Dahan' message.

PROMPT 6: Celebrating Holi

(upload your photo alongside) A HD close-up portrait of me celebrating Holi. Make face smeared with vibrant red and yellow powder. Keep the lighting soft and natural, with a shallow depth of field and a blurred background of festive colours.

PROMPT 7: Aerial Color Symphony

A breathtaking aerial drone shot looking down at a massive Holi celebration in an open field, thousands of people visible from above creating abstract patterns as plumes of red, yellow, green, blue and orange powder fill the frame, the crowd forming the shape of a lotus flower, cinematic drone footage, golden hour, India, 8k ultra high resolution

Pro tip: Add 'drone photography, DJI Inspire' to the prompt to push the tool toward more realistic aerial perspectives.

PROMPT 8 : Candid Holi

( Upload your photo alongside) Need a candid shot of mine, completely drenched in coloured water, while celebrating Holi. Put different colours like red, blue and purple on clothes, along with wet hair and a laughing expression. Create an authentic festival atmosphere and sunlight glistening on water droplets.

PROMPT 9: Abstract Holi Art — For Wallpaper

Abstract digital art inspired by Holi festival, swirling explosions of vibrant magenta, cobalt blue, turmeric yellow, emerald green and coral orange powder against a pure white background, fluid motion trails, hyper-detailed paint texture, no people, suitable as a luxury phone wallpaper, symmetrical composition, fine art print quality, 4k.

Pro tip: This prompt creates a beautiful color-only image perfect for phone wallpapers or WhatsApp wishes without any people.

PROMPT 10: Global Holi — Unity in Color

A powerful and moving image of people from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities — South Asian, African, European, Latin American — all celebrating Holi together in a city park, laughing and embracing, every face covered in rainbow colors, spring cherry blossom trees in background, golden afternoon light, symbol of global unity and joy, ultra-photorealistic

Pro tip: Perfect for sending to international friends and colleagues to show Holi's universal message of togetherness.

Tips for Getting the Best Results

Be specific about style. The more detail you give - photography style, lighting, time of day, camera type - the better your result. Vague prompts produce generic images; specific prompts produce stunning ones.

Iterate and refine. AI image generators rarely produce perfection on the first try. Generate 3 to 4 variations of each prompt, then pick the best. Most tools let you 'upscale' your favourite version for full-resolution quality.

Adjust the aspect ratio. For Instagram Stories or WhatsApp statuses, use a 9:16 portrait ratio. For Facebook cover photos or desktop wallpapers, use 16:9 landscape. For profile pictures, go square (1:1).

Try adding a regional flavour. Want Mathura Holi? Add 'Mathura, Uttar Pradesh' to any prompt. Want a more modern, urban celebration? Add 'Mumbai streets, contemporary India'. The more specific the geography, the more accurate the visual context.