Defence Ministry Signs ₹449 Crore Deal For Indigenous Satellite System Jammers For Indian Navy

Advanced indigenous ECGNSS jammers will enhance the Indian Navy’s capability to counter hostile satellite navigation threats at sea | ANI

New Delhi, June 10: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract with Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL), Bengaluru, for the procurement of 20 enhanced capability global navigation satellite system (ECGNSS) jammers for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 449 crore, with the product having a minimum 75 per cent indigenous content, an official statement said.

system capabilities and strategic purpose

The system’s capabilities include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of the adversary GNSS receiver and signal spoofing or deceptive jamming. The induction would pave the way for safe operations by the ships of the Indian Navy in a multi-threat environment, as per the ministry statement.

Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL), Bengaluru for the procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) Jammers for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 449 crore with minimum 75%… pic.twitter.com/WOWRgllVYj — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2026

The contract, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, was inked here in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"The contract reinforces the government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering the maritime security architecture of the country. It marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to bolster defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology,” the statement said.

growth in defence production and exports

During the last decade, India has transitioned from being a major importer of defence equipment to an emerging exporter, with defence production recording a 174 per cent leap to Rs 1.54 lakh crore while exports grew 34 times to Rs 23,622 crore.

A substantial contribution of around Rs 15,000 crore to total exports came from the private sector, reflecting a major shift towards collaborative defence manufacturing.

technology, innovation, and future preparedness

Addressing the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj last month, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said India has entered a decisive phase in its defence journey, where technology, indigenous innovation and private sector participation are shaping a new global identity for the country. Warfare is no longer defined by physical strength alone but is increasingly driven by advanced technologies, real-time data systems, and automated platforms, he noted.

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Referring to India’s expanding technological base, the minister said sectors such as space, atomic energy, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies are now integral to defence preparedness. India has already achieved rapid progress in quantum-secure communication capabilities, which will play a critical role in future warfare systems, he added.

Highlighting the increasing support from the government, the minister said that the budget for 2026-27 earmarks Rs 6,81,000 crore for defence, which is 9.5 per cent more than last year.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)