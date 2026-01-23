 Croma Supercharges Republic Day Sale With Up To 60% Off On TVs, Appliances & Apple Products
Croma has enhanced its Republic Day Sale with discounts of up to 60 per cent across TVs, appliances, smartphones, and Apple products. With bank cashback, exchange offers, student pricing, and EMI options, the sale offers strong value for shoppers nationwide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: Croma has stepped up its Republic Day Sale with deeper discounts and special benefits across electronics, appliances, and Apple products, offering customers one of the most value-packed shopping events of the season. The enhanced offers are available from January 23 to January 26, across all Croma stores in India.

Building on the strong response to its ongoing sale, Croma is rolling out discounts of up to 60 per cent on a wide range of premium home appliances, kitchen products, smartphones, laptops, and televisions. Shoppers can also enjoy added benefits such as bank cashback, exchange bonuses, student-exclusive pricing, and easy EMI options, making big-ticket purchases more affordable.

One of the key highlights of the sale is the strong focus on large home appliances and televisions. Premium models like the Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch TV, earlier priced at ₹1.75 lakh, are now available starting at ₹94,990. The TCL 55-inch QLED TV has seen a sharp price cut to ₹36,990 from ₹98,990, while the LG 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED TV is now available from ₹61,626. Customers can also get up to 30 per cent off on LG soundbars, adding further value to home entertainment upgrades.

In the kitchen appliances category, Croma is offering strong deals on large refrigerators. Frost-free refrigerators above 300 litres, earlier priced around ₹48,000, can now be purchased at an effective price of ₹29,490, making it an attractive option for families planning home upgrades.
Smartphone buyers can benefit from bundle offers and exchange deals. Customers buying the Oppo Reno 15 can get Oppo Enco Buds free through exchange and bank cashback benefits, while the Samsung Galaxy A56 is also available at a reduced effective price with similar offers. Apple buyers can get free AirPods worth ₹12,900 on select high-end iPhone purchases with Apple Care+.

Students can also take advantage of a special price on the MacBook Air M4, available at ₹53,913 after bank cashback, exchange value, and bonus offers. Additionally, HDFC Tata Neu cardholders can save up to 10 per cent on select Apple products. According to Croma, the Republic Day Sale is designed to help customers make meaningful upgrades with confidence, supported by expert in-store guidance and flexible payment options.

