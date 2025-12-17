Croma December Sale 2025: iPhone 16 At ₹40,990, MacBook Air M4 At ₹55,911, More

Croma December Sale 2025 has begun and the e-commerce platform is offering a host of price cuts on the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo V60, and more. These deals may see a flat out price cut, or may be in the form of bank cashback, exchange offers, and EMI options. The sale is across smartphones, laptops, televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners.

The Croma December Sale 2025 will go on till January 4 next year.The offers are available across all Croma stores nationwide and online at www.croma.com and the Tata Neu app. Prices include applicable bank cashbacks, exchange bonuses and special discounts (such as student pricing for MacBook). Offers are valid on select models, subject to stock availability and terms & conditions.

Croma December Sale 2025: Top smartphone offers

- Apple iPhone 16 starting at Rs. 40,990 (EMI starts at Rs. 1,833/month).

- Apple iPhone 15 starting at Rs. 36,490 (EMI starts at Rs. 1,604/month).

- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starting at Rs. 69,999 (EMI starts at Rs. 3,361/month).

- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starting at Rs. 99,999 (EMI starts at Rs. 4,639/month).

- Vivo V60 starting at Rs. 23,999 (EMI starts at Rs. 3,083/month).

Croma December Sale 2025: Laptop deals

- Apple MacBook Air M4 starting at Rs. 55,911 (includes student discount; EMI starts at Rs. 2,746/month).

- Next-Gen AI PCs starting at Rs. 47,710 (EMI starts at Rs. 2,071/month).

- Gaming laptops with RTX 3050 GFX starting at Rs. 64,950 (EMI starts at Rs. 4,330/month).

- Lenovo i5 laptops starting at **Rs. 48,790** (EMI starts at Rs. 4,066/month).

Croma December Sale 2025: Television offers

- 75-inch Samsung Smart UHD TVs starting at **Rs. 62,990** (EMI starts at Rs. 5,713/month).

- 55-inch Croma UHD Google TV at **Rs. 29,990** (EMI starts at Rs. 2,493/month).

- 43-inch Croma Google TV at **Rs. 18,490** (EMI starts at Rs. 2,299/month).

Croma December Sale 2025: Washing machine deals

- LG 7 kg Front Load Washing Machine starting at Rs. 29,350 (EMI starts at Rs. 2,444/month)

- Samsung 7 kg Top Load Washing Machine at Rs. 16,417 (EMI starts at Rs. 1,368/month).

- Croma 7.5 kg Top Load Washing Machine at Rs. 14,990 (EMI starts at Rs. 1,690/month).

Croma December 2025: Air conditioner offers

- Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter AC at Rs. 29,019 (EMI starts at Rs. 2,950/month).

- Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC at Rs. 34,161 (EMI starts at Rs. 4,270/month).