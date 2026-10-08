'Connectivity Is A Core Component': GSMA Hails India’s Digital Economy Push As IMC 2026 Showcases 5G, 6G And Satellite Innovation | X / IANS

New Delhi: Telecom industry leaders on Thursday highlighted India's growing role in the global digital and telecommunications ecosystem at the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 here as the four-day event brought together companies, startups and policymakers.

Speaking to IANS, Khalil Hayas Rashid of the Halabja Chamber of Commerce and Industry -- who is representing the Kurdistan Region of Iraq at the event -- said the delegation was pleased with its experience at the exhibition.

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"We are here representing the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. We have come to India, and we are very happy to be here. This is a very good exhibition and we have had a very good experience so far," Rashid said.

Moirangthem Manitombi Devi of BSNL said IMC provides an opportunity for organisations and entrepreneurs to track developments across successive generations of mobile technology.

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"It is an opportunity to see what new developments are coming up in the technology sector, mobile technology and in every generation. Whether it is 5G or 6G, we can have compatible modes for organisations and entrepreneurs. This is a chance to see what opportunities are available," she said.

Meanwhile, Michaela Angonius, Head of Policy and Regulation at GSMA, said connectivity is emerging as a core component of the digital economy, while satellite communications represent a new component of the communications ecosystem.

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"I think India has been really great in allowing this young generation to think outside of the box and provide those services," she told IANS.

Moreover, Vibha Mehra, India Country Manager for Nokia told IANS that the event has evolved into a flagship event for the telecom industry and provides companies an opportunity to showcase their latest technologies to customers, partners and startups.

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"IMC as a format is something which the government started 10 years back. And this has become one of the flagship events for the telecom industry. Nokia has been participating since the beginning. We bring our latest technology here, which becomes a showcase that customers want to see, that our partners want to see, as well as some of the startups want to see," Mehra said.

Additionally, the event -- being held from October 7-10 here -- organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)