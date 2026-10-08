Modi Calls Deepfakes A 'Big Challenge', Urges Global Framework To Fight Cyber Fraud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described deepfakes as a major challenge to digital security and called for a coordinated international framework to tackle cyber fraud and protect consumers.

Addressing the 10th India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Modi said the growing sophistication of digital threats required governments, technology companies and financial institutions to work together.

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He warned that cybercriminals could operate across multiple countries, making national boundaries increasingly irrelevant in tackling online fraud.

Modi urges global cooperation to tackle deepfakes

Highlighting the risks posed by emerging technologies, Modi said criminals could coordinate from different countries to target victims elsewhere.

"Deepfakes have become a big challenge," he said.

The Prime Minister urged the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and telecom operators worldwide to establish mechanisms capable of preventing fraudulent activity before it affects consumers.

He emphasised that tackling such threats would require collaboration between governments, telecommunications providers, technology platforms and financial institutions.

Modi said India had gained valuable experience in addressing digital fraud and was prepared to share its knowledge with international partners.

He stressed that countries must coordinate their responses because cybercriminal networks frequently operate across jurisdictions.

His remarks reflected growing concerns about the misuse of digital technologies for impersonation, deception and financial fraud.

Global data security framework needed to build digital trust

Modi also called for international standards to strengthen data protection as digital services become increasingly widespread.

"We need a global framework for data security," he said.

The Prime Minister identified mobile phone security, network protection and consumer confidence as essential priorities for the telecommunications industry.

He argued that technological innovation could achieve widespread adoption only when users trusted the systems handling their information and financial transactions.

"Technology can only achieve scale when it establishes trust," Modi said.

He added that consumers must feel confident about the safety of their personal data and money when using digital platforms.

According to Modi, cyber fraud requires a collective response because its consequences extend beyond individual countries and technology networks.

The Prime Minister's appeal placed deepfake prevention, financial security and personal data protection at the centre of international discussions on digital trust and cooperation.