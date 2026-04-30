CMF Watch 3 Pro To Launch In India Soon, Company Confirms

CMF has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the CMF Watch 3 Pro in India. The announcement ends months of anticipation following the watch's global debut in July last year.

The launch is expected to take place in May, with the smartwatch set to be available via Flipkart and select offline retail partners. Precise pricing and availability details are yet to be disclosed and will be shared closer to the launch date.

CMF Watch 3 Pro specifications: What to expect

The CMF Watch 3 Pro comes loaded with a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Key highlights include a bright AMOLED display, precision metal build, dual-band multi-system GPS, 4-channel heart rate sensor, AI-powered custom running coach offering real-time guidance, personalized training plans, and recovery tips.

Other features on the CMF Watch 3 Pro include enhanced sleep tracking accuracy, and up to 13-day battery life.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Expected pricing in India

CMF has not yet revealed official pricing for the Indian market. However, given the brand's positioning as a value-driven sub-brand under Nothing, the Watch 3 Pro is widely expected to be priced competitively within the Rs. 5,000–Rs. 9,000 range.