Claude Gets A Local Home In India As Anthropic Rolls Out In-Country Inference Via AWS

Anthropic has introduced in-country inference for its Claude models in India through Amazon Bedrock, allowing prompts and responses sent via the company's India endpoint to be processed entirely on servers located within the country. The move is designed to address data-residency requirements for enterprises in regulated sectors that have been reluctant to adopt generative AI tools without local data processing guarantees.

What does in-country inference mean?

In practical terms, when an Indian customer routes a request through the India endpoint, both the prompt sent to Claude and the model's response are processed on servers physically located in India, rather than being routed overseas. Amazon Bedrock, AWS's platform for accessing and deploying generative AI models, supplies the underlying infrastructure that makes this local access possible. According to the ET report, Claude Opus 5, Sonnet 5, and Haiku 4.5 are now all available with in-country inference through Amazon Bedrock in India.

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Why Anthropic built this for India specifically?

India is Anthropic's second-largest market for Claude.ai, with software development accounting for 45.2 percent of work-related tasks that Indian users bring to the platform, the highest share recorded in any market globally, Irina Ghose, managing director of Anthropic India. Speaking about what prompted the move, Ghose said regulated-sector customers had specifically asked for this capability. "Requests sent to Claude through the India endpoint are processed on servers located within India. That is what our customers in India, especially in regulated sectors, asked us for: to use Claude on their most critical work with every request processed within the country," she said. She added that financial institutions, government bodies, and large enterprises had been seeking local inference specifically because of regulatory and data-handling requirements, and that its availability could unlock deployments that had previously been paused while waiting for this capability.

Adoption beyond software development

While software development remains the dominant use case, Claude's adoption in India has broadened into banking and payments, large enterprises, IT services, digital companies, healthcare, science, and public services, per the report. Several major Indian IT services firms are already building on top of Claude at scale: TCS is reportedly equipping 50,000 associates with the model, Infosys is integrating it with its Topaz platform, Cognizant is using it within client-facing systems, and LTTS is embedding it into its engineering platforms.

Part of a broader enterprise AI push in India

The India rollout comes as Anthropic works to deepen its footprint in a market where enterprise generative AI adoption is accelerating and data localisation requirements are becoming an increasingly central consideration for large organisations evaluating AI vendors. For businesses handling sensitive workloads, particularly in finance and government, the India endpoint offers a way to adopt Claude without running into the data-residency obstacles that have previously slowed deployment in these sectors.