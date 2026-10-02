Anthropic Eyes November IPO, Could Begin Marketing As Early As Nov 9

Anthropic is considering an initial public offering as early as mid-November, potentially bringing the artificial intelligence developer behind Claude to public markets sooner than previously expected, Bloomberg News reported.

The company could begin formally marketing its IPO during the week of November 9, raising the possibility of a stock-market debut before Thanksgiving on November 26. However, discussions remain ongoing and the schedule could change, the people said.

Anthropic is still expected to go public by the end of 2026, although the company has yet to finalise its timeline. The AI developer had earlier been expected to file its IPO documents publicly following the summer.

The company is preparing to meet prospective investors at its San Francisco headquarters on Oct 14 as part of preparations for the offering.

Investor interest appears strong despite the uncertainty surrounding the listing. Some prospective investors are considering a valuation of between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion for Anthropic.

The company has also been reported to be targeting an IPO potentially comparable in size to SpaceX’s planned offering.

AI competition and losses remain in focus

Anthropic’s potential listing comes as competition in the AI sector intensifies. OpenAI has gained sales momentum in recent months, while both companies face increased scrutiny over the safety of advanced AI systems following several high-profile hacking incidents.

Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei has argued that the pace of development of increasingly advanced AI models needs to slow. Rival OpenAI has also delayed its IPO plans, with Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman saying the current environment was not an appropriate time for the company to go public.

Anthropic’s financial performance is another focus for investors. The company recorded revenue of about $4.6 billion in 2025, sharply higher than $386 million a year earlier. However, its operating loss exceeded $8 billion.

Its net loss reached nearly $42 billion in 2025, compared with about $8.3 billion in 2024. More than $34 billion of the annual loss resulted from changes in the fair value of Anthropic’s liabilities, according to documents.

The company’s IPO timeline remains subject to change as it continues discussions with investors and prepares for a possible public offering.