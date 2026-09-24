China's Bilibili Draws Interest From Indian Creators Ahead Of YouTube's Tougher Monetisation Rules

A growing number of Indian content creators are experimenting with Bilibili, the Chinese video platform often compared to YouTube, even though the service has no official presence in India. The trend comes as YouTube prepares to raise the bar for new creators seeking to monetise their content starting next year, pushing some smaller creators to look for alternative platforms to build an audience.

Indian creators finding workarounds to join

Despite India not being listed among Bilibili's official international markets, some Indian creators have already begun uploading content to the platform. They are reportedly relying on workarounds such as adjusted location settings, alternate browsers, APK downloads and VPNs to access and use the service. For smaller creators in particular, the appeal lies in getting a head start on an emerging platform before it potentially expands officially into India. One Indian travel creator, for instance, reportedly picked up more than 700 followers and thousands of views within roughly two weeks of joining.

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From anime community to global video platform

Bilibili began in 2009 as a niche community centred on anime, comics and gaming, but has since grown into a significant video platform hosting both user-generated and professional content. The company has recently relaunched its international app as part of a broader push to expand beyond China, with official markets currently including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia. India is notably absent from that list for now, though Bilibili is reported to be working on strengthening its international creator ecosystem and building tools aimed at helping creators reach audiences outside China.

YouTube's new rules raise the bar for entry

The timing of this interest in Bilibili lines up with upcoming changes at YouTube. From February 1, 2027, new creators applying for access to advertising and YouTube Premium revenue will need at least 1,000 subscribers, along with either 8,000 qualified public watch hours in the preceding year or 20 million qualified Shorts views in the preceding 90 days - thresholds that are double the platform's current requirements. Creators already enrolled in the YouTube Partner Programme will not be affected by the stricter entry bar, meaning the change primarily impacts those trying to break in for the first time.

What Bilibili offers

Bilibili's main draw for Indian creators is the possibility of tapping into a large Chinese audience, alongside established communities built around gaming, anime, technology and educational content. Its continued international expansion could, in time, give creators an additional revenue stream beyond YouTube. However, the platform currently lacks an official presence or a dedicated creator programme for India, and questions remain around monetisation. Bilibili's international payment and monetisation infrastructure is still developing, and India-specific arrangements have not yet been established - meaning creators experimenting with the platform today cannot count on the kind of mature monetisation ecosystem YouTube already offers.