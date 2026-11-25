China Launches Shenzhou-24 With Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, First Foreign Astronaut To Join Its Crewed Space Programme | Watch | X

Jiuquan: China on Wednesday launched its Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship carrying three astronauts, including Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first foreign national to participate in the country's crewed space programme.

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The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, with officials declaring the launch successful minutes later.

The crew comprises mission commander and spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Ali, who will become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's orbiting Tiangong space station.

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Ali will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft after spending about a week in orbit, while Chinese astronauts typically stay at the station for about six months.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the Tiangong space station in about three hours.

China built its own space station after it was reportedly excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) over concerns about the involvement of its military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), in its space programme.

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China is currently the only country operating its own space station, which became operational in 2022.

Tiangong is relatively small compared to the football pitch-sized ISS, where astronauts from several countries have conducted more than 3,000 experiments since its launch in 1998.

NASA plans to retire the ISS in early 2031, using a dedicated deorbit vehicle being developed by SpaceX to guide it into a controlled re-entry over the South Pacific, according to reports.

The Shenzhou-24 mission's main objectives include completing an in-orbit crew rotation with the Shenzhou-23 crew, maintaining routine station operations, conducting scientific research and carrying out maintenance, public outreach and payload tests, Chinese officials said.

More than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests are planned during the mission.

These will cover space life sciences, materials science, microgravity fluid physics, combustion science, fundamental physics, space medicine and new space technologies, the officials said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)