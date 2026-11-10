ChatGPT Go India Users Get Three Months For Just ₹99: Here's How To Avail |

Some ChatGPT Go subscribers in India are reportedly being offered a discounted rate of Rs. 99 per month for three months when they try to cancel.

What is being offered

The deal is meant to retain subscribers who are about to leave. It is not available to everyone. It reportedly appears only for some eligible users during the cancellation flow. That works out to Rs. 297 over three months, against the regular price. ChatGPT Go launched in India in August 2025 at Rs. 399 per month. Users who don't see the offer can resubscribe at that standard rate, the report said.

How users say it is claimed

The report describes a sequence of steps. The user logs in on ChatGPT's website with the account that holds the Go subscription, opens the profile menu, then goes to Settings and Billing. From there they select the cancel option and follow the prompts.

During the cancellation survey, the report says to pick pricing as the reason for leaving. If asked which alternative service they plan to use, it says to choose Gemini. After finishing the survey, users should return to the ChatGPT home screen. Eligible accounts may see a blue 'Claim Offer' pop-up in the top-right corner. Clicking it applies the Rs. 99 rate.

What ChatGPT Go includes

Go is OpenAI's low-cost paid tier. When it launched, OpenAI said it offered 10 times higher message limits than the free plan, along with image generation and file uploads. The report adds that it includes expanded data analysis and longer memory than the free tier. It is aimed at users who rely on ChatGPT for writing, research, studying, brainstorming or everyday tasks.

What remains unclear

OpenAI has not said whether the offer is a deliberate retention tactic, a test or a regional promotion. It has not said how eligibility is decided or how long the deal will last. Users should check the price shown on the final billing screen before confirming.