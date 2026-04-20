ChatGPT Down For Several Users Amid Global Outage

OpenAI's ChatGPT | Wikipedia

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is currently down for many users around the world, with thousands reporting outages across multiple regions. Many people reported that they were unable to get responses. OpenAI has not yet released an official statement about the glitch but is investigating the outage and working to restore services.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ChatGPT’s status checker said it is currently experiencing issues loading ChatGPT, Codex, and the API platform. “Users may encounter issues with ChatGPT Business after upgrading or adding new seats for up to an hour. We have applied the mitigation and are monitoring recovery.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several users have taken to the social media platform ‘X’ to express their frustration.

Read Also OpenAI CEO Sam Altman House Attack Case: What We Know So Far

One user who goes by the username “dams solo” said, “It’s a total shitshow, come on, coffee break time.” Other users took to ‘X’ to express their frustration, stating that the site is down and is not working for them at all.

Attack On OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Residence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s San Francisco home was targeted in two separate incidents within three days. In the first, a 20-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at his Russian Hill residence, causing a small fire at the gate with no injuries.

He was later arrested near OpenAI’s office after allegedly damaging property, making threats, and carrying incendiary items and an anti-AI manifesto. The suspect had reportedly traveled from Texas.