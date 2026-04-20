OpenAI CEO Sam Altman House Attack Case: What We Know So Far

Sam Altman | X

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s San Francisco home was targeted in two separate incidents within three days, the first involving a Molotov cocktail thrown by a 20-year-old Texas man motivated by anti-AI beliefs, and the second involving gunfire from a passing car.

The primary attack occurred in the early hours of April 10, when Daniel Moreno-Gama allegedly hurled a lit incendiary device (Molotov cocktail) at the gate of Altman’s Russian Hill residence around 3:37–3:45 a.m. The device caused a small fire at the exterior gate but bounced off the building with no injuries reported. Altman later confirmed the incident in a public statement.

Less than two hours later, Moreno-Gama was arrested outside OpenAI’s San Francisco headquarters after allegedly striking the glass doors with a chair, threatening to 'burn it down and kill anyone inside,' and carrying additional incendiary materials, a lighter, kerosene, and a multi-page anti-AI manifesto. Authorities say he had traveled specifically from Spring, Texas (a Houston suburb) to carry out the acts.

Key Pointers on the accused and the case

- Moreno-Gama is accused of holding strong anti-AI views, including a personal Substack warning of AI-driven human extinction. His manifesto reportedly called for the killing of AI CEOs and investors.

- Threw a flaming Molotov cocktail at Altman’s home gate; attempted to force entry at OpenAI HQ while making explicit threats to burn the building and harm occupants; carried incendiary devices and possibly an unregistered firearm.

- Arrested outside OpenAI headquarters with the manifesto and materials; surveillance footage from Altman’s home captured the driveway approach and throw.

- California state charges include two counts of attempted murder (targeting Altman and a security guard), attempted arson, possession of a destructive device, and related felonies. Federal charges include attempted damage and destruction of property by explosives and possession of an unregistered firearm. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

- \Held without bail after his first court appearance on April 14–15. Arraignment is scheduled for May 5. His public defender described the incident as occurring during a mental health crisis and argued the charges are overly harsh.

- Moreno-Gama’s parents issued a statement noting their son had recently suffered a mental health crisis.

Second attack on Altman’s home

Early Sunday morning, two days after the Molotov incident, gunfire struck the same Russian Hill residence. A car stopped nearby and shots were fired. San Francisco police arrested Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm. Both were released from custody without charges filed; the case remains under investigation with no determination yet on whether the incident was targeted or connected to the earlier attack.

No injuries occurred in either incident. Altman has not commented publicly beyond an initial post emphasising privacy and de-escalation. Federal and local authorities continue to investigate, with the FBI having executed a search warrant at Moreno-Gama’s Texas home.