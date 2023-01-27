Car Hacking, Unlock the Future of Automotive Security, Automotive cybersecurity, OEM, Vehicle Penetration Testing, Autonomous Vehicle |

New Delhi (India): HackersEra will work with automakers to identify and address security vulnerabilities in modern vehicle keyless entry and ignition systems. We will utilize our team of experts and tools to test the security of these systems, analyze the results, and determine any risks. Then, we will provide the automakers with a comprehensive report of our findings, including recommendations for mitigating any vulnerabilities discovered. In addition, we will assist automakers in the development of solutions to fortify their systems against potential attacks.

Many new cars come with keyless entry systems, but this opens the door for thieves who could use sophisticated hacking technology to start your car's immobilizer and drive off in your vehicle in a matter of minutes.

Researchers led by the CEO of HackersEra, Vikash Chaudhary , have identified a novel attack vector for passive keyless entry and start systems. This discovery was made to inform automobile manufacturers of a game-changing technique for breaking into vehicles.

In the real world, the "relay attack," a form of digital theft discovered by researchers at HackersEra , can be used to take advantage of a vulnerability in keyless entry and start systems. Initially, the thief will stand close to the car's owner and use a device to relay the signals he picks up to his accomplice. The second thief then gets as close to the car as he can while holding the second device. This is so he can send the signal sent by the first thief's hacking tools.

Relay module signals are sent to the vehicle, tricking the system into believing the owner is nearby and allowing entry into the vehicle. Starting the ignition requires a second relay.

Vikash Chaudhary, CEO of HackersEra, said, "The faraday bag acts as a signal blocker for your key fob." This protects against break-ins and keyless ignition theft by preventing thieves from picking up and relaying your key’s signal.

Chaudhary maintains that motorists have no reason to worry in light of the study's findings. "There are probably easier ways to steal cars," he says. A "nasty aspect of high-tech car theft," he continues, "is that it doesn't leave any sign of forced entry," making it difficult for police and insurance companies to get sufficient evidence of what happened if a thief did indeed use this method to steal a car. Manufacturers, the police, and insurers should all be ready for this, according to Chaudhary.

The Role of Automakers in Cybersecurity

Automobiles are becoming increasingly connected and vulnerable to cyberattacks. This necessitates that automakers, service providers, and vehicle owners take measures to safeguard the safety of their vehicles. By employing cyber security solutions for the automotive industry, automakers can ensure that their vehicles remain safe. HackersEra, which currently provides its innovative services to 15+ OEMs and 10+ vehicle manufacturers, deserves our confidence.

