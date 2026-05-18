Cannot Keep Your Phone Down? 5 Ways To Combat Smartphone Addiction | Photo: Pexels

The average person picks up their phone over 100 times a day. That quick glance at a notification becomes a scroll, the scroll becomes 45 minutes, and somewhere between a meme and a news alert, the evening disappears. Smartphones have made modern life genuinely easier, but they have also rewired habits in ways that quietly erode sleep, focus, and mental wellbeing. The fix does not require a dramatic digital detox. It just requires five small, sustainable shifts.

1. Check your screen time - the number will surprise you

Most people significantly underestimate how many hours they spend on their phones each day. The first step to cutting back is simply knowing where you stand. Both Android and iOS have built-in screen time trackers that break down daily and weekly usage by app, category, and time of day. Opening that report for the first time tends to be a jolt, and that jolt is the point. Awareness alone changes behaviour. Once you can see the pattern clearly, setting realistic, specific limits becomes far more achievable than vague intentions to "use the phone less."

Read Also 8 Phone Etiquette Rules Everyone Should Follow In Public Spaces

2. Turn off notifications you don't actually need

Every ping and banner that lights up your screen is a small interruption — and interruptions add up. Shopping app sales alerts, game nudges, social media likes, news push notifications: none of these require an immediate response, yet each one pulls your attention back to the phone and typically triggers a few extra minutes of unplanned scrolling. Turning off non-essential notifications is one of the fastest and most effective changes you can make. Go through your notification settings app by app and ask a simple question: does this alert ever require urgent action? If not, it goes off.

3. Create phone-free zones at home

Designating certain times and places as phone-free removes the temptation entirely rather than relying on willpower in the moment. Meals are the easiest place to start, eating without a screen improves both the experience of the meal and conversation with people around you. The bedroom is the other high-impact zone. experts advise avoiding screens at least 30 minutes before sleeping, as the blue light emitted by displays interferes with melatonin production and delays the onset of deep sleep. Charging your phone outside the bedroom overnight is a practical way to enforce this without negotiating with yourself every night.

Read Also Why Your Workday Feels Like An Emotional Marathon—And How To Survive It

4. Replace scrolling with a small offline activity

Cutting back on phone use works best when there is something concrete to do instead. The urge to scroll is rarely about the content itself, it is about filling a quiet moment or soothing mild restlessness. A short walk, a few pages of a book, a journal entry, or even listening to music without looking at a screen can satisfy that same need without the dopamine loop that social media is designed to trigger. The activity does not have to be ambitious. It just has to be physical, present, and not a screen.

Read Also 6 Simple Productivity Habits To Save Time And Reduce Stress At Work

5. Set daily time limits on social media apps

Most smartphones now include built-in app timers that send a notification when you have hit your daily limit for a specific app and can lock access until the next day. Setting a limit of 45 minutes across Instagram, YouTube, or X costs nothing and requires no third-party app. Research suggests that reducing social media use by even 30 to 40 minutes a day produces a noticeable improvement in mood, concentration, and sleep quality over time.