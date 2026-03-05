'Can I Shower?' Israelis Build Website To Find Safe Gaps Between Rocket Attacks | @AvivaKlompas

As Iran pummels Israel with missiles and drones, civilians are finding darkly creative ways to hold onto daily routines - including a new website that tells you when it's safe enough to take a shower. When air raid sirens can go off at any moment, even a shower becomes a calculated risk. Stepping into a bathroom - away from shelter, unable to hear alerts - is a vulnerability many Israelis are acutely aware of as barrages continue day and night.

That anxiety has spawned a characteristically Israeli solution - a website that will tell when its safe to shower.

Enter CanIShower.com

Developers have launched CanIShower.com, a website that predicts safe windows to shower without red alert siren interruptions. The tool analyses rocket risks during Operation Roaring Lion, Israel's military campaign against Iran, and displays real-time assessments of shower safety based on rocket patterns and alert probabilities.

The site factors in both historical data and live developments from the Iranian campaign, allowing users to check current risk levels before stepping into the bathroom.

Practical or absurd?

The website is equal parts practical and absurd - and that duality is the point. It is one of many ways Israeli civilians are seeking to maintain normalcy as the Home Front Command issues constant shelter alerts, day and night.

Israel has faced sustained missile and drone attacks since Operation Roaring Lion began. Iran claimed it launched over 1,200 missiles and UAVs toward targets across the Middle East, with dozens entering Israeli airspace. Hezbollah has also launched rockets and drones at northern and central Israel, and schools remain shut even as some workplaces have been permitted to partially reopen.

The US attacked the Iranian frigate Dena, 2,000 miles from Iran, while it was in international waters near India, carrying nearly 130 sailors. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike as an 'atrocity' and warned the US will bitterly regret the precedent it has set.

Iran has also issued a warning that it could target Israel’s Dimona nuclear site if the US and Israel attempt to overthrow the Islamic Republic. This came after Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, stated that any new leader installed by the regime would be considered a legitimate target for elimination.