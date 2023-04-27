Brazilian court orders suspension of messaging app Telegram over Neo-Nazi probe | File Photo

On Wednesday, a Brazilian court ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram throughout the country after its parent company failed to provide data sought by authorities on neo-Nazi groups operating on the network.

The court imposed a fine of one million reais (about $198,000) per day for non-compliance and ordered the "temporary suspension of (its) activities." The move came in the context of an investigation into neo-Nazi activity on social networks, which has been linked to recent violent attacks on schools, an NDTV report stated.

Neo-Nazi activity on social networks

According to Justice Minister Flavio Dino, there are groups called "Anti-Semitic Front" and "Anti-Semitic Movement" operating on social networks, including Telegram. Dino cited a recent spate of attacks in schools that were linked to neo-Nazi activity on social networks, including the killing of four children at a school by a man carrying a hatchet.

Earlier this month, in the same week as the school attack, two other non-fatal attacks on schools occurred. Last month, a 13-year-old boy killed a teacher in a knife attack at a school in Sao Paulo. In November of last year, a 16-year-old shooter killed four people and injured more than 10 others in twin attacks on two schools in Aracruz in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo. According to police sources cited by G1 news portal, the teenager had allegedly interacted with anti-Semitic groups on Telegram.

Telegram's failure to cooperate

Investigators had asked Telegram for the personal data of members of two anti-Semitic groups on the platform, according to a document from the federal justice authority in Espirito Santo. However, the company only provided data on the administrator of one of the groups, and there was "intent by Telegram not to cooperate with the ongoing investigation," the document stated. As a result, the court ordered the suspension of Telegram's activities until it complies with the request for data.

Telegram's response

Telegram has not yet commented on the court's decision, but it has previously stated that it would not provide user data to governments unless legally compelled to do so. Telegram is known for its encryption feature, which ensures that messages are not accessible to anyone except the sender and recipient. The company has faced criticism in the past for providing a platform for extremist groups and has been banned in several countries, including Russia and Iran.

Implications for messaging apps

The court's decision to suspend Telegram's activities has raised concerns about the implications for other messaging apps. As encryption becomes more widespread, governments may increasingly demand access to user data, raising questions about privacy and civil liberties. In addition, the decision highlights the need for companies to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in investigations while balancing the privacy rights of their users.