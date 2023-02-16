e-Paper Get App
Telcos want TRAI to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal

The platforms are opposed to this change, on the grounds that they are already regulated by an IT act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Over The Top or OTT services, which include streaming by platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, as well as communication via WhatsApp calls and Google Meet, are regulated by laws such as the IT Act of 2000. With significant progress in the features offered by OTT platforms in the past few years, India's telecom regulator TRAI has called for an overhaul of norms governing them. Now Indian telecom firms such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea among others, want these OTT services to be governed by TRAI.

During a conversation with the telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI), representatives of telcos sought application of same rules for same services on OTT. The telecom sector has been asking for the authorities to create a level playing field for them and OTT players such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and Google Meet.

Since OTT players provide voice calling and video calling, the telecom industry wants them to be regulated by TRAI as the rest of the firms in the sector. But the platforms are opposed to this change, on the grounds that they are already regulated by an IT act.

The apps which started off as messengers, gradually evolved into voice and video calling platforms, and the likes of WhatsApp even provide payment services now. They are arguing that too much regulation beyond what they already face, will be a hurdle for innovation.

