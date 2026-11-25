Krafton's lightweight battle royale game BGMI Air is now available in open beta on the Google Play Store in India. Android players can download it and start playing before the official launch on December 10.

BGMI Air: How to get early access

Android users can search for 'BGMI Air' on the Play Store, look for the listing from developer 'Krafton' and tap 'Install'. The game, previously known as BGMI Lite, is a pared-down version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, built to run smoothly on entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

BGMI Air: Requirements and download size

Krafton has said in an Instagram post that BGMI Air needs at least 1.5GB of RAM and an Adreno 306 or better GPU on Android. The Play Store listing asks for Android 5 or above. The early access build has an initial download of 0.98GB

BGMI Air: What's different from the main game

BGMI Air is a limited version of the main title. Players who want 90 FPS or 120 FPS gameplay will still need the full BGMI. The beta also uses placeholder assets for outfits, gun skins, car skins and other items. Players can log in with their existing BGMI user ID.

BGMI Air: Road to launch

KRAFTON India announced on November 5 that BGMI Air would launch in India on December 10. The game had crossed 14 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store by then. A closed beta ran from November 20 to 24 across Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, and the feedback gathered is meant to refine the game before launch. Krafton has said the open beta is intended to collect player feedback and fix bugs before the wider release.