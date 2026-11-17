BGMI 4.7 Update To Bring Samay Raina Avatar With Comedy-Themed Bus & 10 Missions |

Comedian Samay Raina is set to enter Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) through a new in-game tie-up announced by KRAFTON India. According to an Instagram post by BGMI, the collaboration is part of the game's 4.7 update cycle and will add a Raina avatar, a themed bus, special missions and a range of cosmetics.

BGMI 4.7 update: Release dates and where it will run

The 4.7 update itself is due on November 18, but the Raina content will arrive later, on December 9, and stay live until January 18, BGMI said in its Instagram post. It will be playable on Erangel and Livik, in Theme and Classic modes, across Ranked and Unranked matches. Erangel Subzero is excluded.

The Samay Raina-themed bus and the 10 missions

The centrepiece is a Samay Raina-themed bus that will appear at 10 locations across the two maps. Players who board it can watch short comedy acts and take on a series of 10 missions.

The missions must be completed in order, with each one unlocking the next. Players will earn event tokens along the way, work towards an exclusive achievement and receive a final reward once the full chain is done.

BGMI 4.7 update: Themed cosmetics

The collaboration also adds a set of themed items, per the Instagram post. These include the Samay Raina Crazzy Set with a dedicated avatar, a special voice pack and the Crazzy Siren Emote. Others are a Banana Man and Puppet skin, a DP-28 weapon skin, a themed parachute and a Party Popper backpack.

BGMI 4.7 update: Where to find more details

Further previews, mission breakdowns and details on how to obtain the items will be shared on BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.