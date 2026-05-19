BGMI 4.4 Update Release Date Announced: What's New & Who Gets It First? |

Krafton India has confirmed the full rollout details for the BGMI 4.4 update. The rollout is scheduled to begin on May 20. The patch is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious the battle royale title has seen. It is expected to bring a visual overhaul of the Erangel map, drawing on mythology and aerial combat zones.

How will the BGMI 4.4 update roll out?

To prevent server overload, Krafton is deploying the update in phases for Android users, while iOS players will receive it in a single wave. On Android via the Google Play Store, 30 percent of users will get access starting at 6:30am IST, expanding to 50 percent at 9:30am IST, and reaching a full 100 percent rollout by 11:30am IST. iOS users will receive the update simultaneously at 11:30am IST through the App Store. Players who prefer manual installation can download the APK file from Krafton's official website from 12:30pm IST onwards.

Players have been advised to free up 3 to 4 GB of storage space and ensure a stable Wi-Fi connection before the download begins. Players are strongly advised to use only official platforms - the Play Store, App Store, or Krafton's official website - and avoid third-party APK sources that may carry security risks.

BGMI 4.4: What's new?

Erangel gets a mythological makeover: The centrepiece of the 4.4 update is the Hero's Crown themed mode, which transforms the classic Erangel map into an ancient, mythology-inspired battleground. Iconic drop locations including Ruins and Ferry Pier will be converted into grand marble temples with overhauled architectural layouts and altered sightlines, fundamentally changing how players approach their early-game rotations.

Sky-high stakes at Crown's Abode: A brand-new celestial location called Crown's Abode will hover above the map as a floating island, serving as the ultimate high-risk, high-reward hot drop. The location comes with a built-in safety net: landing there automatically grants players an extra recall card, giving squads a vital lifeline early in a match. Players can also commandeer Sun Chariots to track down and battle powerful mythical bosses, who drop top-tier Level 3 loot upon defeat.

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Team Honor Trials system: One of the more strategic additions in this update is the Team Honor Trials system, which lets squads trigger special mid-match challenges in exchange for powerful buffs.

In Spartan's Trial, squads must defend a battle flag from waves of AI minions. Success rewards the team with an Unyielding State buff that delays player knockdowns during intense firefights.

Icarus' Trial is a high-altitude parkour challenge where players must scale steep peaks within a time limit. Completing it unlocks temporary flight mechanics.

Achilles' Trial tasks players with chasing down and defeating elusive phantoms. Victory grants enhanced ancient assault powers and offensive stat boosts.