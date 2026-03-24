Navi Mumbai’s Kush Bid Shines As Sovereign Esports Clinch BGMI Squad Title At College Rivals Season 3 Finale

Mumbai: Ampverse DMI’s College Rivals Season 3 Grand Finale concluded in Mumbai, highlighting emerging esports talent from across the country. Among the participants was Navi Mumbai’s Kush Bid, who was one of the 14 finalists at the event and was awarded the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through a special draw.

The tournament crowned Kolkata’s Akshat Yadav as the BGMI Solo champion, while Sovereign eSports secured the inaugural BGMI Squad title. Hyderabad’s Parthiv Reddy won the Valorant championship, and Kerala’s Rohit Abraham emerged victorious in EA Sports FC 24.

Across formats, the tournament showcased high-intensity gameplay and rising grassroots talent from over 85 colleges.

Reacting to the experience, Kush Bid said, “Being part of College Rivals Season 3 and making it to the finals was an amazing experience. Competing at this level against some of the best collegiate players in the country really pushes you to improve. Winning the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the draw was a great bonus, but more than that, the exposure and learning from this tournament is something I will carry forward.”

Speaking on the victory, Sovereign eSports said, “This win means a lot more than just a trophy for us. All of us have come from very different situations, some of us didn’t even have proper devices at one point, some of us thought about quitting, some of us were managing work, college, and family but we just kept going. There were so many moments in this tournament where things could’ve gone wrong, but we trusted each other and stayed together. That’s what got us here. This doesn’t feel like the end; it just feels like something finally worked after a long time. We hope people see our story and realise that you don’t need perfect conditions, you just need to not give up.”

Charlie Bailie, CEO at Ampverse DMI, emphasized the platform's commitment to grassroots development, stating, “College Rivals is built to give young esports athletes a taste of true competitive gaming. Seeing the finalists perform under immense pressure proves that India's collegiate esports ecosystem is brimming with talented gamers. We are incredibly proud to provide a structured environment where they can test their limits and experience the thrill of a major tournament.”

After months of intense nationwide qualifiers, the finalists competed for a share of the ₹50 lakh prize pool, along with valuable exposure and a pathway into the professional esports world.

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Beyond the fierce competitive matchplay, the Season 3 finale featured meet-and-greet sessions with popular esports stars like ZGod, Mizo, Shreemaan Legend, and Lolzz Gaming, giving fans the opportunity to interact and watch them compete live. The event also celebrated the vibrant culture surrounding the championship with interactive esports zones, cosplay showcases, and a high-energy music performance featuring Chaardiwaari, Arpit Bala, SOM., and Outstation, delivering a premium, stadium-like fan experience.

About Ampverse DMI, India

Ampverse, Asia's largest ecosystem of gaming and entertainment communities and IPs, has partnered with DMI Finance to form a strategic joint venture dedicated to bolstering India's esports and gaming ecosystem. College Rivals, launched in August 2023, is India's largest esports and gaming IP, penetrating 85+ colleges across 20+ cities in Season 3.