Who Is Spencer Johnson? CSK Sign Australian Pacer To Replace Nathan Ellis For IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings have confirmed the addition of Spencer Johnson to their squad for IPL 2026. The Australian fast bowler replaces countryman Nathan Ellis, who was ruled out of the tournament. Johnson is no stranger to the IPL, having previously featured for Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL).Spencer Johnson will join CSK for INR 1.5 Crore as a replacement for Ellis," IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

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Who is Spencer Johnson?

Johnson, who has played 13 international games – 5 ODIs and 8 T20Is – for Australia & has 18 international wickets against his name, has previously represented Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL.

The 30-year-old is a dual citizen of Italy and Australia, and made his debut for the Australians before the 2023 ODI World Cup. Johnson was first picked in the IPL by Gujarat Titans in the 2024 Auction. The left-arm pacer had registered for a base price of only 50 lakhs, but was eventually sold for a whopping 10 crore. In 2025 he played for KKR, picking up just 1 wicket in 4 games.