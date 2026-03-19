IPL 2026: CSK Dealt Major Blow, Aussie Fast Bowler Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Due To Injury

Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2026 season due to injury. Ellis featured in the recent T20 World Cup 2026 but has now suffered a hamstring injury. CSK CEO confirmed that the franchise will look for replacements, with the tournament set to kick off on March 28.

“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanthan to Sportstar on Thursday.

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Ellis was expected to be one of the first names on the XI due to his ability to bowl at the death. He is expected to shore bulk of the load with the franchise releasing Matheesha Pathirana. Ellis did not feature extensively last season, but was likely to play a bigger role.