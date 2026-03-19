Best AI Prompts For Eid Mubarak Wishes 2026: How To Create Stunning Visuals on ChatGPT & Google Gemini

Ramadan Eid is one of the most celebrated occasions across the world, including India. In 2026, AI image generators are transforming the way people create and share festive greetings. From cinematic mosque portraits to personalised family moments, tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini can now generate breathtakingly detailed, culturally authentic Eid visuals in a matter of seconds - no photographer or designer required.

Whether you are looking to create a personalised greeting, a festive portrait, or a spiritual Ramadan scene, these ready-to-use prompts will do the heavy lifting for you. All you need to do is copy-paste the prompt into ChatGPT or Google Gemini and attach a relevant reference photo alongside it.

Prompt 1: Royal Eid Portrait

(Attach a photo of yourself or the person you want featured in the portrait)

Ultra realistic portrait of a the uploaded Muslim man/woman wearing elegant white kurta pajama and embroidered waistcoat, standing in front of a beautiful mosque with glowing lanterns and crescent moon in the sky, warm golden lighting, Eid festival atmosphere, cinematic photography, ultra detailed, 4K, Eid Mubarak text glowing in background.

Prompt 2: Moon & Mosque Eid Photo

A stylish Muslim boy (uploaded image) standing under a giant glowing crescent moon with a grand mosque behind, colorful lanterns hanging, festive lights everywhere, traditional kurta outfit, soft golden lighting, dreamy Eid night atmosphere, ultra realistic, 4K, Eid Mubarak celebration vibe.

Prompt 3: Eid Greeting Portrait

(Attach a clear front-facing photo for the most accurate output)

Young Muslim man (uploaded photo) smiling and greeting with hands together saying Eid Mubarak, wearing white kurta and cap, beautiful mosque background with lantern decorations, warm sunlight glow, festive Eid celebration scene, ultra realistic photography, high detail, 4K.

Prompt 4: Luxury Eid Style Photo

(Attach a full-length or portrait photo)

A fashionable Muslim man wearing black sherwani and sunglasses standing confidently in front of a luxurious mosque entrance decorated with golden lanterns and crescent moon, dramatic lighting, cinematic style, ultra detailed, royal Eid Mubarak theme, 4K.

Prompt 5: Eid Night Festival Scene

(Attach a portrait or lifestyle photo for a personalised festive result)

Young Muslim man standing in a vibrant Eid night market with colorful lights, lanterns and decorations everywhere, big crescent moon in sky, wearing stylish kurta pajama, joyful Eid celebration atmosphere, ultra realistic, cinematic lighting, 4K.

Prompt 6: Elegant Women's Eid Portrait with Face Lock

(Attach a clear reference photo of the woman — the AI will preserve the face exactly as uploaded)

Create an ultra-realistic, elegant Eid portrait of a stylish young woman captured in soft indoor lighting with a calm and graceful atmosphere. The composition should resemble a high-end fashion editorial photograph with refined elegance and extremely sharp facial clarity. FACE LOCK — ZERO MODIFICATION POLICY Use the uploaded reference face exactly as the only facial identity source. The face must remain 100% identical to the reference image with zero modification. Preserve the exact jawline, eye shape, eyelid folds, eyebrows, nose bridge, lips, facial proportions, natural skin tone, and hairline. Do not apply beautification filters, reshaping, or smoothing. Maintain natural skin pores and realistic skin texture so the face appears extremely sharp and crystal clear in ultra-HD quality. ASPECT RATIO • 3:4 vertical STYLE Ultra-realistic DSLR portrait photography, soft cinematic indoor lighting, elegant fashion editorial style, refined Eid aesthetic, shallow depth of field, 8K ultra detail. SCENE DESCRIPTION A graceful woman stands in a softly lit indoor setting designed with subtle Eid decorations. The atmosphere is calm, refined, and luxurious, resembling a premium festive photoshoot. POSE The woman stands gently angled toward the side with her head slightly turned away from the camera. Her expression is serene and thoughtful, giving a candid, elegant appearance. OUTFIT DETAILS: Elegant mint green embroidered salwar suit with delicate threadwork patterns. A sheer chiffon dupatta drapes gracefully over her head and shoulders. ACCESSORIES: Minimal pearl earrings, a thin gold bracelet, and a delicate ring. BACKGROUND A soft beige backdrop decorated with subtle Islamic Eid motifs. Decorative lanterns hang above while elegant golden script text reading "Eid Mubarak" appears behind her with subtle ketupat ornaments and festive patterns. LIGHTING Soft diffused indoor light illuminates the face evenly while creating gentle shadows that enhance the elegant mood. CAMERA & STYLE Captured with an 85mm portrait lens, ensuring ultra-sharp facial focus with creamy soft background blur.

Prompt 7: Ramadan Iftar Scene at the Mosque

(Attach a reference photo of the woman to personalise the scene)

Create a hyper-realistic cinematic Ramadan Iftar scene inside a majestic mosque courtyard during Maghrib time. The young Muslim woman is seated respectfully on a patterned prayer mat in the courtyard. Behind her are elegant Islamic arches and warm mosque lights glowing softly. The sky is deep twilight blue with subtle orange tones near the horizon. In front of her is a beautifully arranged Iftar spread on a white cloth: • Large fruit platter with grapes, bananas, apples, watermelon • Traditional date bowl • Fresh orange juice • Soup bowl • Samosa and fried snacks • Bottle of water. Everything must appear ultra-real and detailed. POSE DETAILS • Sitting with legs folded to one side • Hands raised in dua • Head slightly tilted upward • Eyes softly closed Expression: Emotional, spiritual, serene gratitude. OUTFIT DETAILS • Light grey sharara suit • Clean and modest appearance • Natural, realistic fabric folds ATMOSPHERE & BACKGROUND • Warm golden mosque lighting • Hanging lanterns in distance • Marble courtyard floor reflecting lights • Subtle depth separation Mood: Spiritual, powerful, elegant Ramadan night. LIGHTING • Balanced warm mosque lights • Soft natural twilight fill • Realistic skin reflections • No cinematic exaggeration Skin must appear fully natural and human — absolutely no AI look. CAMERA & QUALITY • Waist-up cinematic framing • 50mm lens realism • Eye-level shot • 8K ultra-HD • Perfect sharp focus • Natural dynamic range.

Prompt 8: Ramzan Mubarak Rooftop Portrait Under the Crescent Moon

(Attach clear reference photos of both individuals for accurate face matching)

IMPORTANT – FACE LOCK (ABSOLUTE & NON-NEGOTIABLE) Use the uploaded reference image as the ONLY facial identity source. Face must match 100% exactly: • Same bone structure • Same jawline • Same cheek contour • Same eye shape and spacing • Same nose and lip structure • Same skin tone • Same natural expression • Same hairline. Do NOT beautify. Do NOT smooth skin. Do NOT modify facial symmetry. No AI reinterpretation. Preserve: Natural pores, Real skin texture, Subtle imperfections, Authentic human lighting response, Identity accuracy has the highest priority. SCENE DESCRIPTION Ultra-realistic cinematic Ramadan night portrait. A young Muslim woman and man are standing on a rooftop terrace under a large glowing crescent moon. The muslim woman wears a soft ivory silk hijab and a deep emerald abaya with subtle embroidery details visible in 8K clarity. Pose: She stands slightly turned to the man. One hand raised gently in dua. Head slightly tilted upward toward the moon. Body posture is calm and composed. The wind lightly moves the edge of her hijab for natural realism. EXPRESSION Peaceful Emotionally spiritual Soft closed-lip smile Eyes gently lifted toward the sky, Serene Ramadan mood. BACKGROUND Night skyline with distant mosque silhouette. Soft glowing minarets in the background. Star-filled sky with realistic depth. Large crescent moon casting cool silver light. Subtle floating dust particles illuminated by moonlight. Colour palette: Deep navy + silver moonlight + emerald tones. LIGHTING Primary cool moonlight from upper right. Soft warm lantern glow from lower left. Natural shadow falloff. No artificial HDR glow. True photographic lighting behaviour. Skin must look human, not rendered. CAMERA & QUALITY 85mm prime lens realism Shallow depth of field Face ultra sharp Background softly separated naturally No fake blur 8K resolution True DSLR quality No overprocessing TEXT ELEMENT Top centre text: Ramzan Mubarak Style: Elegant bold serif typography Soft silver gradient Subtle glow Premium cinematic placement.

Prompt 9: Elegant Eid Background with Net Saree

(Attach a reference photo or use without one for a standalone festive visual)

Create an elegant Eid-themed background featuring a woman dressed in a delicate net saree, adorned with traditional bangles on her hands and a Muslim-style maang tikka. The setting should have a festive and graceful vibe, with soft lighting, intricate patterns, and subtle Islamic elements that enhance the celebratory mood.