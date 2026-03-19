Best AI Prompts For Gudi Padwa Wishes 2026: How To Create Stunning Visuals On ChatGPT & Google Gemini |

Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, is one of the most visually vibrant festivals in India. This year, AI image generators are making it easier than ever to create stunning, culturally rich visuals to celebrate and share. Whether you are a content creator, a brand, or simply someone who wants a beautiful festive portrait, tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini can now generate hyper-realistic, cinematic Gudi Padwa imagery in seconds.

Here are five ready-to-use prompts. All you need to do is copy-paste the prompt into ChatGPT or Google Gemini and attach a relevant reference image alongside it.

Prompt 1: The Traditional Festive Sitting Pose

(Attach your own photo to generate a festival portrait with your face)

(Keep my face 100% same as the reference image) FACE MATCHING INSTRUCTIONS Face must remain exactly the same as the reference image — no face change, no reshaping, no beautification. Maintain identical jawline, eye shape, eyebrow thickness, nose bridge, lips, facial proportions, natural skin tone and hairline. FACE CLARITY PRIORITY Ultra-sharp HD facial clarity with crystal-clear natural skin texture. Natural pores must remain visible. The face must be the sharpest element in the entire frame with perfect photorealistic detail. ASPECT RATIO 3:4 vertical STYLE Ultra-realistic Indian festive portrait photography, 8K DSLR quality, cinematic traditional fashion photography. SCENE A vibrant Maharashtrian courtyard decorated for Gudi Padwa festival. The courtyard floor is adorned with colorful rangoli designs made with bright powders and flower petals. Traditional brass lamps (diyas) are placed around the rangoli creating a festive spiritual atmosphere. In the background stands a beautifully decorated Gudi made with a bright silk paithani cloth, sugar garland and copper kalash placed on top of a bamboo stick. SUBJECT A beautiful young woman sitting gracefully on a traditional wooden paat (low stool) during the Gudi Padwa celebration. PERSON DETAILS Young Indian woman with soft wheatish skin tone and natural glowing complexion. Long dark wavy hair styled elegantly and decorated with fresh white mogra flowers arranged in a traditional hair braid. POSE DETAILS "Festive Grace Pose" She sits on the wooden paat with one hand resting gently on her lap while the other hand slightly lifts the edge of her saree pallu. EXPRESSION DETAILS Soft joyful smile with calm expressive eyes looking slightly toward the camera creating a warm festive mood. OUTFIT DETAILS Traditional Maharashtrian nauvari Paithani saree in deep royal purple with rich gold zari borders and peacock motifs. Red silk blouse with intricate woven patterns. Traditional jewellery including Maharashtrian Nath nose ring, gold thushi necklace, chandrakor bindi, gold bangles, kamarbandh waist belt and antique gold earrings. BACKGROUND DETAILS Colorful rangoli artwork on the floor. Gudi Padwa decorative Gudi in the background. Marigold garlands hanging around the courtyard. Brass diyas glowing softly. LIGHTING DETAILS Soft warm festive lighting with natural daylight entering from the courtyard creating golden highlights on jewellery and saree. CAMERA & COMPOSITION Professional DSLR photography using 85mm portrait lens. Eye-level framing with ultra-sharp focus on the face and slightly blurred festive background. STYLE Ultra-real Indian festive photography with vibrant colors and authentic cultural details. NEGATIVE PROMPT blur, motion blur, soft focus, cartoon style, CGI look, plastic skin, distorted hands, extra fingers, watermark artifacts, low resolution.

Prompt 2: The Golden Hour Gudi Padwa Portrait

(Attach a portrait or full-length photo for best results)

Cinematic 4K portrait of a gorgeous Indian woman in her mid-20s wearing a magnificent saffron orange Maharashtrian paithani saree with deep purple border, intricate peacock and mango (ambi) motif gold zari weave, draped in traditional nauvari style. She wears an elaborate bridal-style Maharashtrian nath, a layered gold mangalsutra, heavy gold thushi necklace, glass bangles in green and gold, anklets, and a fresh gajra crown of mogra flowers woven into her braided hair. She stands in a golden wheat field at sunrise (or in front of a traditional Maharashtrian home entrance), holding a small decorative Gudi in one hand, looking over her shoulder with a serene, radiant smile. Dreamy golden-hour bokeh, warm saffron and gold color palette, cinematic film look, Instagram Reels cover shot, ultra-realistic, Filmora AI enhanced, magazine editorial quality, 4K photorealistic.

Prompt 3: The Three-Generation Family Portrait

(Attach a family photo for a personalised version)

Heartwarming ultra-realistic 4K family portrait of three generations of a Maharashtrian family celebrating Gudi Padwa together — grandmother in a traditional white-with-gold-border cotton nauvari saree, mother in a vibrant peacock green paithani saree with full Maharashtrian jewelry, and a little granddaughter in a miniature matching outfit. Together they stand in front of their traditional home entrance as grandfather and father (both in dhoti-kurta with pheta) hold up a tall decorated Gudi flag. The entire family faces the morning sun with joyful expressions. The entrance is beautifully decorated: carved wooden door, marigold toran, large colorful rangoli, diyas, and a thali with pooja items. Warm morning golden light, cinematic wide portrait, photojournalism quality, authentic Indian family photography, 4K photorealistic, deeply emotional festive mood.

Prompt 5: The Baby's First Gudi Padwa

(Attach a photo of your baby or a baby reference image)

Serene and spiritual ultra-realistic 4K portrait of a tiny Indian baby girl, 6-10 months old, dressed in a miniature saffron silk kurta with gold embroidery, seated in front of a beautifully arranged Gudi Padwa pooja thali placed on a traditional wooden platform. The thali contains: small silver diyas with flickering flames, fresh marigold flowers, neem leaves, sugar crystals (sakhar gathi), kumkum powder, rice grains (akshata), and a small copper kalash with mango leaves. A decorated Gudi stands behind the setup. Baby reaches out with curious tiny hands toward the flower-filled thali. Warm, glowing candlelight mixed with soft morning sunlight. Background gently blurred to reveal a traditional home setting with rangoli. Ultra-sharp baby skin texture, professional lifestyle photography, deeply spiritual and cultural mood, photorealistic, 4K, shot on Canon EOS R5 macro lens.

How to use these prompts

Using these prompts is straightforward. Open ChatGPT or Google Gemini, upload your reference photo, paste the prompt directly into the chat, and hit generate. For best results, use a clear, well-lit photo with a neutral background. The more detailed your reference image, the more accurate the AI-generated output will be.