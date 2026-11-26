AstroTalk Says It Checks Users’ Installed Apps For Security, Not Behavioural Profiling |

Information that AstroTalk collects about applications installed on its customers' Android phones is used for security purposes, and not to build behavioural profiles or assess creditworthiness, a senior company executive told The Hindu. The executive did not say why the app checks for 244 specific applications, which security purposes the data serves, what risks it is meant to address, or how often the information is collected.

The company's response follows claims by content creator Prathamesh Bhosle, who said he reverse-engineered AstroTalk's Android application and found a list of 244 other apps that the platform checks for on users' phones. His video has crossed 1.6 million views on Instagram, prompting discussion around digital privacy and data collection.

Bhosle says the list includes dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Shaadi.com, gaming platforms like Dream11 and PokerStars, financial and trading apps such as Zerodha and Groww, banking and loan apps, and even ChatGPT. He alleges the app sends the results to its servers alongside a user ID every week, and suggests the data could help build a profile of users' interests, relationship status and financial habits before they speak to an astrologer.

None of this has been independently verified. The claims about data collection and access remain unproven.

What the company has and hasn't explained

AstroTalk's statement addresses what the data is not used for, but not what it is used for. The company did not say why those particular 244 apps were selected, what security problem the checks are meant to solve, or how often the app runs them. It also did not respond on Bhosle's claim that data is sent weekly.

The omission matters because of the nature of the platform. Astrotalk consultations often deal with sensitive personal matters, including relationships, money and family.

Platform rules and context

Checking for installed apps is not unusual in itself, but it is restricted. Google tightened this access from Android 11 in 2022, and apps are expected to see other installed apps only when essential to core functionality. One independent analysis of Indian apps notes legitimate uses, such as checking which UPI apps are installed to show relevant payment options, but argues that wide-ranging lists point to user profiling. Whether AstroTalk's alleged behaviour breaches any platform policy or Indian data-protection rules has not been established.

iOS app delisted

The row comes weeks after AstroTalk's iPhone app disappeared from Apple's store. App-tracking platform StoreTally shows it as delisted on November 4, 2026, and neither AstroTalk nor Apple has publicly said why. A notice on the company's website says it is working to restore availability. There is no confirmed link between the removal and the claims in the video.

Founded in 2017, Noida-based AstroTalk connects users with astrologers, tarot readers and numerologists through phone calls and chat consultations. The company has reported an over tenfold jump in net profit for FY26, driven by growth in its core consultation business, international expansion and e-commerce.