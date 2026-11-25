Is Astrotalk Spying On Your Phone? Viral Video Claims It Scans For 244 Apps, Including Tinder, Bumble & ChatGPT | X

A viral video claims that Astrotalk, one of India's most popular astrology apps, checks which other apps are installed on a user's phone and sends that list to the company's servers. The claims come from a reverse-engineering analysis shared on X, and neither Astrotalk nor an independent researcher has confirmed them.

What the video alleges

A reverse-engineering analysis posted on X by several users says the app contains a hard-coded list of 244 other apps. When Astrotalk is opened, it reportedly checks which of these are present. According to the video, the list includes dating and matrimony apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Shaadi.com, and gaming and betting platforms such as Dream11, PokerStars and rummy apps. It also covers trading platforms Zerodha and Groww, banking and loan apps, and ChatGPT.

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The video claims the matches are sent to Astrotalk's servers every week along with a uidentifier. It argues that the app could therefore know a user's likely interests in dating, betting, trading, or borrowing before they ask an astrologer anything about love or money.

Claims about recordings and astrologer access

The video makes further allegations. It says calls on the platform are recorded, and that astrologers can be given access to chat histories after a session ends, as well as to users' photos, screenshots and call recordings. It also says the app integrates Microsoft Clarity, an analytics tool that records user sessions, to capture what users do on screen during consultations.

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Why users are alarmed

Astrotalk consultations often deal with sensitive personal matters, including relationships, money and family. Users reacting online raised privacy concerns about how such data could be used. Some joked that the app seemed to predict the future through device scans rather than the stars.

App store removal

The iOS version of Astrotalk was delisted from Apple's App Store earlier this month. App-tracking platform StoreTally showed it as removed on November 4, 2026. Neither Astrotalk nor Apple has publicly given a reason, and a notice on Astrotalk's website said the company was working to restore availability. There is no confirmed link between the removal and the claims in the video.

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Installed-app checks and platform rules

Checking for installed apps is not unusual in itself. On Android, Google restricted this access from Android 11 in 2022, and apps are expected to see other installed apps only when essential to core functionality. One independent analysis of Indian apps notes legitimate uses, such as checking which UPI apps are installed to show relevant payment options, but argues that wide-ranging lists point to user profiling. Whether Astrotalk's alleged behaviour breaches any platform policy or Indian data-protection rules has not been established.