Appriffy to transform Tech Hiring Industry with the help of AI

Muzafar Hussain, Founder & CEO, Appriffy |

Appriffy, a Bangalore-based tech startup, is soaring great heights in the tech hiring industry with the help of Artificial Intelligence!

Artificial Intelligence in the IT field is a vision that will change the entire tech hiring industry better. With the help of AI, companies overview the data of any suitable individual for a specific position. In other words, it is an alternative to conventional means of reading data.

Since the world is digitizing every minute, we all need AI-based facilities to make our work convenient and effortless. And that's precisely where Appriffy comes into play. Appriffy, a Digital IT Marketplace for developers, is now employing better means of AI-based hiring technology. The company hires developers' On-Hourly and On-Demand Basis' to assist individuals, startups, and international companies in developing their pre-eminent tech derivatives.

Appriffy and the Transformation of the Tech Hiring Industry

Ever since Artificial Intelligence has entered the meta of the hiring and recruitment industry, it has helped with its growth exponentially. All the time-consuming and exhaustive processes are gone now. AI has made work way easier than before. Self-regulating AI-enabled strategies can nullify almost 75% of the resumes - and recommend the relevant ones to the recruiting board.

Appriffy is doing remarkably well and aims to transfer to the tech hiring Industry with the help of Artificial Intelligence. Considering the company's growth in the last couple of years, we can undoubtedly say that Appriffy is the future of India's tech startup. Further, in the next 5 years, it will be a big slam in the IT industry. Muzafar Hussain, the CEO of Appriffy, believes - "Appriffy will be a big brand name".

"Appriffy leads the way to Digital Transformation, and I hope to see Appriffy at some certain height of success in future. Now Appriffy has stepped into some international countries like South Korea, UAE, etc. We are looking forward to Appriffy's presence and mergers in many other countries and working with many big projects and the expansion of the Appriffy team," says Muzafar.

How Appriffy Uses AI To Transform The Tech Hiring Industry

Artificial Intelligence is defined as an 'umbrella' for technologies that understand human behaviour effortlessly and come with the ability to solve problems in a matter of time. AI has left its imprint on every sector - and has evolved into a useful tool for recruiters. As of now, Appriffy, with the help of an AI program, deciphers data and then approves the candidate. They checklist them based on their profile and marks.

AI-based recruiting software is nowadays significantly impacting the meta that hires small businesses and survives their talent. The best part of this technology is that it helps hiring extensively easier, faster and smarter. Thus, small businesses can strive with the old market players in an unparalleled manner. However, the major aspect that makes the Appriffy AI software different is that it continually learns and adapts from machine knowledge, which is an important element of any AI strategy.

Individuals, startups, and multinational enterprises can get in touch with this forum. One can find desirable, cost-competitive, and pre-vetted developers on Appriffy. In addition, Appriffy provides an online platform that creates employment vacancies for job seekers in various tech fields, such as hospitality, travel, finance, banking, e-commerce, insurance, automotive, healthcare, blockchain, retail, and much more.

Along with generating numerous employment opportunities, Appriffy allows businesses to hire the right tech professionals that help build and manage their products and services. Besides, it empowers its clients by saving their costs tremendously. Appriffy leads the way to Digital Transformation and has significantly transformed the tech hiring industry. We are hopeful to see Appriffy at some certain height of success in the future.