Apple's New AI-Focused Mac Mini, Mac Studio Lineup Go On Sale In India: All You Need To Know

Apple's refreshed desktop lineup - the Mac Mini M6, Mac Mini M5 Pro, Mac Studio M5 Max, and Mac Studio M5 Ultra - is now available for purchase in IndiA, bringing sharper performance and expanded memory aimed squarely at running AI workloads directly on the device.

Mac Mini, Mac Studio series: Indian Pricing And Availability

Both the Mac Mini and Mac Studio ranges are live in India through Apple Store outlets, apple.com, and the Apple Store app.

Mac Mini (M6): starts at Rs. 99,990

Mac Mini (M5 Pro): starts at Rs. 2,09,900

Mac Studio (M5 Max): starts at Rs. 2,79,900

Mac Studio (M5 Ultra): starts at Rs. 6,29,900

Mac Mini, Mac Studio series: Specifications

Both new lineups ship with next-generation GPUs carrying Neural Accelerators in every core, upgraded CPUs, and Neural Engines, running on macOS 27 with the latest Apple Intelligence features, including the AI-powered Siri.

Mac Mini M6: 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU, dual 16-core Neural Engine, up to 32GB memory with 170GB/s bandwidth. Apple claims double the peak AI compute of the M4, a 40 percent faster multi-threaded CPU, and roughly double the graphics speed.

Mac Mini M5 Pro: supports up to 64GB unified memory and adds Thunderbolt 5. Both Mini variants include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and 2.5Gb Ethernet as standard. Apple says users upgrading from an M1 Mac Mini could see AI inference run up to 20 times faster.

Mac Studio M5 Ultra: the flagship option, built on a quad-die chip with a 36-core CPU, 80-core GPU, up to 512GB of unified memory, and 1.2TB/s of memory bandwidth - designed to handle very large AI models without slowing down. Compared to the previous M3 Ultra, Apple claims 30 percent faster CPU performance, 80 percent faster graphics, and 4.5 times higher AI compute.

Both Mac Studio models support Thunderbolt 5 with Remote Direct Memory Access, letting multiple units be clustered for a claimed threefold boost in distributed AI inference performance. The Mac Studio can also drive up to eight displays, or four Studio Display XDR panels at full 5K resolution and 120Hz.

Built to run AI without relying on the cloud

The new machines are positioned to handle demanding AI tasks locally - from generating code to running autonomous agents for complex workflows - without the usage caps that come with cloud-based models from providers like OpenAI or Anthropic. While the Mac Mini continues to be marketed as a compact, all-purpose desktop for students and small businesses, the Mac Studio has picked up specialised AI capabilities over the past two years, including proprietary chip-to-chip networking over Thunderbolt.

Why Macs have an edge for AI workloads

Apple's advantage traces back to 2020, when it introduced its own Silicon chips using a unified memory architecture - combining compute and memory in ways that improved battery life but also, incidentally, made Macs well-suited to AI processing. Rival chipmakers, including Nvidia, have only recently begun moving toward similar designs. That advantage showed up in real demand earlier this year, when the viral open-source agentic AI tool OpenClaw reportedly drove Mac Mini sellouts in markets like China.