OpenAI Buys Thousands Of Mac Minis Triggering Shortages; Pushes Apple To Fast-Track New Models

OpenAI has quietly purchased tens of thousands of Apple Mac mini and Mac Studio units over the past several months to train reinforcement learning systems and AI agents that operate computers on their own. The buying spree is being blamed for supply shortages that have pushed Apple to release refreshed versions of both machines earlier than expected.

Why AI labs are turning to Apple's desktops

The Information reports that OpenAI's Mac purchases are separate from the cloud GPU clusters it typically leases for large-scale model training, pointing instead to a preference for Apple's compact desktops for specific reinforcement-learning and computer-use-agent workloads. Apple's unified memory architecture, which allows the CPU, GPU and neural engine to draw from a shared memory pool, has made the Mac mini and Mac Studio well suited to running these kinds of AI tasks efficiently compared with conventional desktop setups.

Anthropic, by contrast, is said to be accessing the same class of hardware without buying it outright, instead renting Mac minis through Amazon Web Services for similar workloads, per the same report.

Apple moves up new hardware launches

The demand is reported to have caught Apple off guard, prompting the company to announce updated Mac mini and Mac Studio models ahead of its usual schedule, outside the window when it typically refreshes Mac hardware alongside new iPhones. Coverage of the announcement points to an updated Mac mini built around Apple's M6 chip and a Mac Studio refresh featuring an M5 Ultra option, with added capability for linking multiple machines together to handle larger AI workloads.

Everyday buyers face longer wait times

The corporate buying has coincided with a broader run on the two product lines. Buyers attempting to order Mac minis or Mac Studios with higher RAM configurations are facing delivery delays stretching well beyond Apple's usual turnaround times, with some reports of wait times climbing from around two weeks to nearly two months for the Mac Studio in particular. Industry commentary attributes part of this squeeze to growing interest in running AI models locally rather than through cloud services, in addition to enterprise-scale purchases by AI companies.

Part of a wider hardware crunch

The scramble for Mac hardware comes alongside separate shortages in the AI-PC chip market, with Nvidia's newly launched RTX Spark chips reported to have sold out to distributors even before reaching store shelves. Together, the two developments point to AI labs and PC makers competing for any hardware capable of running AI models locally, at a time when memory component shortages are already pushing up prices across the broader PC market.