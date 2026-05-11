Apple’s Mac Models Face Shortage As AI Data Centres Create Chip Crisis

Apple’s Mac models are facing shortages across global markets because of a growing memory chip shortage linked to rising AI demand.

Several Mac mini and Mac Studio models are either unavailable or facing long delivery delays.

The shortage is mainly affecting higher-memory Mac models. Apple has removed some RAM and storage configurations from its online store due to supply constraints, according to a report by Business Standard.

Mac Studio models with higher unified memory options and Mac mini variants with larger RAM capacities are among the affected products.

Apple has quietly discontinued some Mac Studio memory configurations, reducing the maximum available memory options. Some Mac mini variants with 32GB and 64GB RAM are also no longer listed for purchase in certain markets.

The global memory shortage is being driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Data centres and AI companies are consuming large amounts of DRAM and high-bandwidth memory chips, leaving fewer supplies available for consumer electronics companies.

Industry reports said memory manufacturers are prioritising server-grade memory for AI systems because these products offer higher profits than consumer-grade memory used in laptops and desktops.

This has increased costs and reduced availability for products such as Macs, smartphones, and gaming devices.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently acknowledged that Mac mini and Mac Studio supply constraints could continue for several months. The company reportedly underestimated demand for Macs being used for local AI workloads and agentic AI tools.

Reports also suggest that higher-memory Mac models have become popular among AI developers because Apple Silicon’s unified memory architecture allows large AI models to run locally more efficiently. This has further increased demand for premium memory configurations.

Some Mac configurations are now showing delivery timelines stretching into weeks or even months. Certain models have also disappeared entirely from Apple’s online store in India and other regions.

The shortage may also lead to higher Mac prices in the future. Apple recently increased the starting price of the Mac mini after removing the lower-storage variant from its lineup.