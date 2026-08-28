Apple's Foldable iPhone Ultra Tipped To Face Supply Constraints At Launch | YouTube/ Gunhoo Lee

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup at the company's September event, but early reports suggest that buying one at launch may prove difficult. The device, widely expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, could turn out to be Apple's most significant hardware shift in years, even as production challenges threaten to limit availability.

Foldable design seen as major shift for Apple

Gurman has described the foldable iPhone as Apple's most exciting new product in several years, noting that while the company has introduced several updates over the past decade, few have altered the fundamental form of the iPhone. The Ultra is expected to adopt a book-style folding design while remaining notably thin. Those who have already tried the device have reportedly praised its pocketability, hinge mechanism, larger display, and new layouts built for the folding screen, similar to iPad software elements.

Production complexity may limit initial supply

Despite Apple reportedly still aiming for a September unveiling, Gurman has indicated that the complexity involved in manufacturing a thin, foldable device at Apple's scale could restrict how many units are available when the phone launches. Apple's internal plans are also said to have shifted during development, with earlier reports suggesting the foldable model may arrive after the iPhone 18 Pro series rather than alongside it.

Pricing expected to cross $2,000

The iPhone Ultra is expected to be priced above $2,000, placing it well into premium, early-adopter territory. At that price point, Apple will need to justify the cost beyond the novelty of a folding screen, particularly since existing foldables from rivals still carry their own trade-offs. Reports also indicate that Apple's device will skip a telephoto camera and may rely on Touch ID rather than Face ID, omissions that stand out for a phone expected to command a premium price.

Echoes of the iPhone X launch

Comparisons have been drawn to the 2017 launch of the iPhone X, the last time Apple introduced a design considered genuinely radical for the lineup. That device faced production issues that delayed its rollout and kept it difficult to purchase for months after launch. Should the iPhone Ultra follow a similar pattern, the most anticipated buyers may once again face the longest wait to get their hands on Apple's newest form factor.