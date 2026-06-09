Apple Unveils New AI-Powered Siri At WWDC 2026: Key Features, India Rollout Timeline, Compatible Devices, More

Apple has introduced Siri AI, a completely reimagined version of its virtual assistant powered by the next generation of Apple Intelligence. The tech giant claims that Siri AI, powered by Gemini, is a profoundly more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness, Siri AI can help users find what they need in the moment, from answering questions from the web on virtually any topic, to surfacing relevant information from a user's personal messages, emails, photos, and more.

"With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering at the WWDC 2026 event.

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Siri AI: What's new?

The changes go well beyond a smarter chatbot. Siri AI can now draft emails from scratch, edit and share sets of photos, and answer questions about whatever is currently on a user's screen. Users can ask Siri to find a restaurant recommendation a friend messaged them about, surface a hotel confirmation number from an old email, or pull up photos from a recent trip.

A dedicated Siri app now syncs conversation history across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro via iCloud, so users can start a conversation on one device and continue it on another.

Visual Intelligence, previously iPhone-only, now expands significantly. On iPhone, a new Siri mode in the Camera app lets users tap the shutter button to let Siri see what they see. On iPad, Visual Intelligence is built into the screenshot experience. On Mac, a keyboard shortcut lets users select anything on screen and type directly to Siri about it.

For writing, Siri can now generate drafts from scratch virtually anywhere users type, reflect how they usually communicate with a specific recipient, and automatically proofread across the system, including in most third-party apps.

Private Clud Compute: Siri AI has been rebuilt with Apple Foundation Models that run both on device and on servers using Private Cloud Compute. When Private Cloud Compute handles requests, personal data is not stored nor made accessible to Apple or anyone else, and outside experts can verify this privacy promise at any time.

Siri AI: Availability and rollout details

Compatibility is the fine print that matters. Apple Intelligence and Siri AI are available on iPhone 16 models or later, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad models with M1 or later, Mac with M1 or later, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch Series 9 or later, Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, and Apple Watch SE 3 when paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone. The most advanced features, expressive voices and enhanced dictation, require at minimum an iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or an M3 Mac with 12GB of unified memory.

Siri AI is available to developers for testing today across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27, and will roll out as a public beta later this year, initially in English, with more languages to follow.

There are notable geographical gaps. Siri AI will not be available initially in the EU on iOS and iPadOS, and will not be available in China at all while Apple works through regulatory requirements. EU users on Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro will have access. For India, there is no such restriction, Siri AI will arrive here as part of the standard rollout this fall.