Apple Unveils AirPods Max 2 With H2 Chip, New AI Features: Priced In India At ₹67,900

Apple on Monday unveiled the new AirPods Max 2, bringing improved sound quality, stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and several intelligent features to its premium over-ear headphones.

The company said the new headphones are powered by the H2 chip, which allows better performance and introduces features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation for the first time on the AirPods Max lineup.

According to Apple, the new AirPods Max 2 offer up to 1.5 times more effective Active Noise Cancellation compared to the previous generation.

This helps block more background sounds such as airplane engines or train noise, allowing users to enjoy music, calls, or work with fewer distractions.

The headphones also deliver improved sound quality with a new high dynamic range amplifier that provides cleaner audio.

Apple said the upgraded system enhances bass response and produces more natural mids and highs.

When paired with Personalised Spatial Audio, the headphones provide a more immersive listening experience for music, movies, and games.

For users who want the highest-quality audio, AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected using the USB-C cable.

This feature is particularly useful for music creators using apps such as Logic Pro, allowing them to create and mix music with personalised spatial audio and head tracking.

Apple has also added several smart features powered by the H2 chip. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts noise cancellation and transparency levels depending on the environment.

Conversation Awareness lowers the volume when the user begins speaking to someone nearby.

Customers in the United States and more than 30 other countries will be able to order the AirPods Max 2 starting March 25 through Apple’s website and the Apple Store app.

The headphones will begin shipping early next month and will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue colour options.

In India, the AirPods Max 2 will start at Rs 67,900. Apple also said new buyers may get three months of free subscription to Apple Music with the purchase of the headphones.