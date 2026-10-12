Apple To Unveil HomeView Smart Home Hub Tomorrow, But It Won't Ship Until Mid-November | iClarified

Apple is set to introduce a new smart home hub called HomeView at its 'Welcome home' launch in New York. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the device fills a major gap in Apple's ecosystem. A refreshed HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K are also expected at the same event.

HomeView name appears to be confirmed

Gurman's report points to HomeView as the name of Apple's touch-enabled home hub. MacRumors had earlier reported that a shell company, Home Services LLC, may have filed a 'HomeView' trademark on Apple's behalf last year. The same report noted that Apple has used such shell companies before to register names for unannounced products. It also said filings do not always match final branding, as Apple abandoned an 'xrOS' trademark in favour of 'visionOS'.

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Chip, Siri and design

According to MacRumors' summary of Gurman's report, HomeView will run on an A18 chip and support Siri with AI-based voice control. It will come in two forms: a tabletop model with a metal speaker base, and a wall-mounted model with a flat, square wall plate. The tabletop version is said to offer better sound than the HomePod mini.

Colours and availability

The tabletop HomeView is expected in four finishes: Gray, Silver, Starlight and Rose. The wall-mounted version will reportedly come only in Gray and Silver. While Apple will show the device on October 13, Gurman said it will not go on sale until 'around mid-November'.

Apps and smart home accessories

HomeView will carry a selection of Apple's own apps but will not have an App Store for third-party apps, the report said. Apple will also introduce an "Apple Home Collection" of accessories developed with partners such as LG and Schneider Electric. They include a smart doorbell, deadbolt lock, thermostat, temperature sensor, indoor and outdoor security cameras and a floodlight camera. LG's products are not expected to ship until "later this year at the earliest."

HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K

The new HomePod mini will reportedly use the S10 chip from the Apple Watch Series 10, replacing the S5 in the current model. It is expected in green, pink, blue, white and midnight. The new Apple TV 4K will get an A19 chip and may add built-in microphones for Siri. It may also come with a Siri Remote that has a speaker, which would make it easier to find if misplaced. Both products are expected to go on sale on Friday, October 30.

Mac and iPad launch later this month

Gurman also reported that Apple will hold another launch on or around October 27. MacRumors said that it will include touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro models, an OLED iPad mini, an M6 14-inch MacBook Pro and an M6 iMac.