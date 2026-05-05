Apple Seeks To Diversify Chip Supply Chain Beyond TSMC, Seeks To Rope In Intel, Samsung

Apple is exploring new options to manufacture its chips in the United States, looking beyond its long-time partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) as it seeks to diversify its supply chain.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is in early-stage discussions with Intel and Samsung Electronics to produce chips domestically.

The move reflects Apple’s effort to reduce reliance on a single supplier and build greater resilience into its production network.

Executives from Apple have reportedly held talks with both companies and even visited Samsung’s upcoming semiconductor facility in Texas.

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Intel, which has been expanding its foundry business, is also being considered as a potential partner for manufacturing Apple-designed chips.

Despite these discussions, Apple is not looking to replace TSMC. The Taiwanese chipmaker remains its most trusted partner due to its advanced manufacturing capabilities and consistent track record in producing high-performance chips at scale.

Instead, Apple’s approach appears to be focused on adding alternative suppliers rather than shifting away entirely.

The interest in US-based manufacturing also aligns with broader geopolitical and policy shifts aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor production. Governments, particularly in the United States, have been encouraging companies to localise chip manufacturing to reduce dependence on overseas facilities and mitigate supply chain risks.

However, significant challenges remain. Intel’s foundry business is still evolving, while Samsung has faced issues related to yield and production efficiency in its advanced nodes.

These factors could influence Apple’s decision-making as it evaluates potential partners.

For now, the talks remain exploratory, and no agreements have been finalised. The development underscores Apple’s long-term strategy to secure its supply chain while maintaining flexibility in an increasingly uncertain global semiconductor landscape.