e-Paper Get App
HomeTechApple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iOS 16.0.3 update is available for all iOS-compatible iPhones and includes fixes related to app notifications, mail and more.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Apple has started rolling out an iOS 16.0.3 update to fix the bugs that result in delayed or not delivered incoming calls and app notifications. Though the update is available to all the iPhones compatible with iOS 16, it is focused on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The update will hold around 1GB but for iPhone 14 Pro models the update will hold 1.21GB. The bug also addresses issues like low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls, mail crashing when the app is opened and a user has received a malformed email and camera slowdown on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple rolled out the iOS16 operating system in September and this is the third update post the launch of iOS 16 operating system. The new update upgraded the lock screen allowing users to customise the widgets. It also added a feature to unsend and edit the text within 30 seconds and a lockdown mode that added more protection against spyware.

Steps to Download iPhone updates

1. Go to Settings on your iPhone

2. Tap on General in the Settings section

3. Click on Software update

4. Click on Download and Install

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Redmi Writing Pad launched in India at INR 599

Redmi Writing Pad launched in India at INR 599

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 1080 for affordable 5G phones

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 1080 for affordable 5G phones

Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

WhatsApp group chats to soon allow 1024 participants

WhatsApp group chats to soon allow 1024 participants

Do you have a lot of old mobile phones, charges and cables? Here is where you can dispose your...

Do you have a lot of old mobile phones, charges and cables? Here is where you can dispose your...