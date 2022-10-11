Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max | Photo: Representative Image

Apple has started rolling out an iOS 16.0.3 update to fix the bugs that result in delayed or not delivered incoming calls and app notifications. Though the update is available to all the iPhones compatible with iOS 16, it is focused on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The update will hold around 1GB but for iPhone 14 Pro models the update will hold 1.21GB. The bug also addresses issues like low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls, mail crashing when the app is opened and a user has received a malformed email and camera slowdown on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple rolled out the iOS16 operating system in September and this is the third update post the launch of iOS 16 operating system. The new update upgraded the lock screen allowing users to customise the widgets. It also added a feature to unsend and edit the text within 30 seconds and a lockdown mode that added more protection against spyware.

Steps to Download iPhone updates

1. Go to Settings on your iPhone

2. Tap on General in the Settings section

3. Click on Software update

4. Click on Download and Install