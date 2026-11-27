Apple has removed Talkie, the popular AI chatbot app from MiniMax, from its App Store worldwide. The removal came this week, after media reports alleged that the app's AI-generated characters sent sexualised messages to minors. MiniMax is listed in Hong Kong.

According to Reuters,Talkie's characters had sent children sexually inappropriate and abusive messages. Talkie carries an 18+ rating on both Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store. Depending on the country, the app also says that users under 14 or under 16 cannot sign up. Child safety advocates have criticised its age checks as lax, since users can simply state their own age.

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What is Talkie? An AI companion with romantic undertones

Launched in 2023, Talkie lets users chat with a wide range of AI companions, often with romantic undertone. MiniMax, which is based in Shanghai, also runs a Chinese version called Xingye.

AI companions differ from general-purpose assistants such as ChatGPT or Gemini. They are built for sustained emotional engagement and human-like interaction, and some come with immersive storylines.

According to research firm Sensor Tower, Talkie is offered in many languages and is especially popular in the US, the Philippines and Mexico. Chinese research firm Unique estimated it had about 11 million monthly active users across its app and website as of October 2026.

A key revenue driver for MiniMax

Talkie and Xingye together brought in more than 60 percent of MiniMax's income in 2024. The company stopped reporting chatbot revenue separately this year.

MiniMax has since shifted its focus to enterprise coding and multimodal AI models such as MiniMax M1 and Hailuo-02, particularly after its Hong Kong IPO in January, the agency said.

Growing scrutiny of AI chatbots

Reuters placed the removal within wider scrutiny of AI chatbots and their interactions with minors. Governments criticised Elon Musk's Grok chatbot this year after it was used to create sexualised images of women and children. AI companion maker Character.AI faces several lawsuits in the US over its chatbots' inappropriate interactions with minors.

China's July crackdown

In July, China cracked down on domestic AI companion apps, including Xingye. The rules ban intimate relationships for minors and require platforms to build strict safeguards against emotional dependency and addiction.

ByteDance and Alibaba have also switched off humanlike interactive agents and customised agent features on their apps in response.

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