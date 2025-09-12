Apple Store Goes Offline Just Hours Before iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Pre-Orders Begin In India

Apple India online store goes temporarily down just hours before pre-orders begin | Apple India online store

Apple has taken down the webpages of the iPhone 17 models hours before the pre-orders begin in India. Information about all of the four models - iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - is inaccessible currently. The Apple online store is flashing messages like, "We love that early energy. Almost ready for you. Pre-order begins at 5.30pm IST. See you soon."

It is important to note that the Apple online store is not facing in technical glitch, but is only prepping for the commencement of pre-orders in India, which is just hours away. However, none of the store pages are accessible, including the older iPhone 16e and iPhone 16, and even the Apple Watch models or the AirPods. Apple is likley doing some backend work, ironing out issues, and making sure that there are hiccups once the pre-orders begin at 5.30pm IST today. Apple will start open sale and shipping of all the newly launched products from September 19.

Launch offers include no-cost EMI of up to six months, and up to Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card holders. Apple Trade-in and GST benefits have also been listed.

iPhone 17 price in India

The iPhone 17 is priced in India starting at Rs. 82900 (256GB) and Rs. 1,02,900 (512 GB). Colour options include – Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, Black.

iPhone Air price in India

The iPhone Air is priced in India at Rs. 1,19,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,39,900 (512GB), and Rs. 1,59,900 (1TB). Colour options include – Sky Blue, Light Gold, Space Black, Cloud White.

iPhone 17 Pro price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,34,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,54,900 (512GB), and Rs. 1,74,900 (1TB). Colour options include – Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,69,900 (512GB), Rs. 1,89,900 (1TB), and Rs. 2,29,900 (2TB). Colour options include: Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

Head to the Apple online store at 5.30pm IST to place your pre-order.