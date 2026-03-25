 Apple Launches Apple Business To Transform How Companies Manage Devices & Teams Globally
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechApple Launches Apple Business To Transform How Companies Manage Devices & Teams Globally

Apple Launches Apple Business To Transform How Companies Manage Devices & Teams Globally

Apple has launched Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform for companies to manage devices, apps, and communication securely. It features built-in mobile device management, Blueprints for easy setup, business email and collaboration tools, iCloud upgrades, and AppleCare+ support. Available from April 14 in 200+ countries, it aims to simplify IT for all businesses.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Apple Launches Apple Business To Transform How Companies Manage Devices & Teams Globally | File Pic

New Delhi: Apple on Tuesday announced Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform that includes key services companies need to effortlessly manage devices, equip team members with essential apps and tools, and get support from experts to run and grow efficiently and securely.

Apple Business features built-in mobile device management, helping businesses easily configure employee groups, device settings, security, and apps with Blueprints to quickly get started.

In addition, customers can now set up business email, calendar, and directory services with their own domain name for seamless and elevated communication and collaboration.

Apple Business will be available starting April 14 in more than 200 countries and regions.

Read Also
'No Taxpayer Money Involved': Puch AI Co-Founder Responds To Concerns Over ₹25,000 Crore MoU With...
article-image

“Apple Business is a significant leap forward in our decades-long commitment to helping companies of all sizes leverage the power of Apple products and services to run and grow,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing.

“We’ve unified Apple’s strongest business offerings into one simple, secure platform, delivering key features for organisations in every stage and sector, including built-in device management, collaboration tools, and additional ways to reach new customers,” Prescott added.

According to the company, Apple Business offers built-in mobile device management (MDM), facilitating a comprehensive view of an organisation’s Apple devices, settings, and more from a single interface.

Previously available as a subscription within Apple Business Essentials in the U.S., Apple Business is designed to make IT easy — including for small businesses without dedicated IT resources.

Read Also
Is The AI Bubble Bursting? Here's Why OpenAI Shut Down Sora Video App So Abruptly
article-image

Apple Business includes new Blueprints to easily set up devices with preconfigured settings and apps, ensuring consistency and security and enabling zero-touch deployment for employees, so that new Apple products are ready to go out of the box.

Apple Business includes options to purchase upgraded iCloud storage and support with AppleCare+ for Business, and a companion Apple Business app will allow employees to install apps for work, view colleague contact information, and request support while on the go.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on