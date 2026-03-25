Is The AI Bubble Bursting? Here's Why OpenAI Shut Down Sora Video App So Abruptly

Just six months after its much-hyped launch, OpenAI has abruptly announced it is shutting down Sora, its AI-powered short-form video platform. In a post on X, OpenAI wrote, "We're saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing." The company added it would share timelines soon for winding down the app and its API, along with options for users to preserve their content.

Why did OpenAI pull the plug?

OpenAI offered limited explanation publicly, but the picture that emerges from multiple reports is one of cost pressure, strategic refocusing, and a race toward an IPO.

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One of the reports mention that the company needed to "make trade-offs on products that have high compute costs," adding that Sora's research team would continue focusing on world simulation to advance robotics for real-world, physical tasks.

The closure of the resource-intensive app comes ahead of an expected initial public stock offering. By shifting computing resources away from Sora, OpenAI could reallocate chips to more lucrative coding, reasoning, and text-generation tasks.

OpenAI's CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, recently told staff the company is "orienting aggressively" toward high-productivity use cases, particularly the enterprise segment - an area where Anthropic has built a formidable business with its Claude models.

Separately, OpenAI also announced it is pivoting away from its Instant Checkout shopping feature and has plans to merge its web browser, ChatGPT app, and Codex coding app into a single desktop super app.

The Disney deal collapses as well

Perhaps the most consequential fallout from Sora's shutdown is the unravelling of what had seemed like a landmark Hollywood-AI partnership.

In December, Disney had agreed to license iconic characters - including Mickey Mouse and Cinderella - to OpenAI for use on Sora, and to take a $1 billion stake in the company through stock warrants rather than a cash payment. Under the three-year licensing agreement, Sora would have generated user-prompted videos from a set of more than 200 masked, animated, or creature characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars - with Disney+ slated to host a curated selection of Sora-generated videos.

The deal is now off, and no money ever changed hands, according to a source familiar with the situation.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson told Reuters, "As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI's decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere. We appreciate the constructive collaboration between our teams and what we learned from it."

Sora and the problem of deepfakes

Beyond the financials, Sora was plagued by controversy from the start. The app raised alarms about the dangers of letting people create AI videos, particularly concerns around nonconsensual images and realistic deepfakes.

Sora's flagship 'cameos' feature allowed users to scan their faces and create deepfakes of themselves - which could then be made public, allowing anyone to generate videos of that person's likeness. The feature was later rebranded to "characters" after Cameo, the celebrity video platform, won a court battle over the name.

The platform also became home to unauthorised deepfakes of historical figures, and users regularly generated videos of copyrighted characters in inappropriate situations - seemingly to test legal boundaries and create viral content. The app prompted pushback from the Motion Picture Association, unions like SAG-AFTRA, and stars like Bryan Cranston.

Sora exits, Google wins

With Sora gone, Google's video tool Veo is now effectively the only large-scale AI video generator with mainstream reach, though it has yet to ink any deals with IP holders, and has, in fact, faced lawsuits from some of them.

Notably, Anthropic has chosen to stay entirely out of the image and video generation space, focusing its compute on text and code. That strategy now looks prescient.

Reactions online range from shocked to unsurprised. Many Sora users expressed disappointment at losing a creative tool they had grown attached to, while critics said the shutdown was inevitable given the app's deepfake controversies and dwindling downloads. One of the users also pointedly said, " The AI bubble is bursting"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)