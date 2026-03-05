Apple Launches 13-Inch MacBook Neo With All-Day Battery Life | IANS

New Delhi: Apple on Wednesday launched MacBook Neo with 13-inch Liquid Retina display, all-day battery life and A18 Pro to run on-device AI workloads like applying advanced effects to photos.

MacBook Neo features a durable aluminium enclosure in an array of gorgeous colours — blush, indigo, silver, and a fresh new citrus.

Providing up to 16 hours of battery life, MacBook Neo allows users to go all day on a single charge. A 1080p FaceTime HD camera and dual mics make it easy to look and sound great, and the dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio deliver crisp, immersive sound, said the company.

MacBook Neo also features Apple’s renowned Magic Keyboard for comfortable and precise typing, and a large Multi-Touch trackpad with support for intuitive gestures, enabling smooth and precise control.

Customers can pre-order the new MacBook Neo starting today in 30 countries and regions, including the US. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting March 11. MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900 and Rs 59,900 for education.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce MacBook Neo, which delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“Built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people, MacBook Neo is a laptop only Apple could create. It features a durable aluminium design in four beautiful colours; a brilliant Liquid Retina display; Apple silicon-powered performance; all-day battery life; a high-quality camera, mics, and speakers; a Magic Keyboard and Multi-Touch trackpad; and the intuitive and powerful features of macOS. There is simply no other laptop like it,” he mentioned.

At just 2.7 pounds, it’s also easy to carry in a backpack or handbag. A 13-inch Liquid Retina display features a 2408-by-1506 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and support for 1 billion colours, bringing to life sharp, crystal-clear text and vibrant images.

At the heart of MacBook Neo is A18 Pro, enabling users to power through things they do every day, like browsing the web, creating documents, streaming content, editing photos, and taking advantage of AI.

The 1080p FaceTime HD camera on MacBook Neo has optimised image processing to deliver vibrant video calls. MacBook Neo features two USB-C ports for connecting accessories or an external display. Both ports can be used for charging.

