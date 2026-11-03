Apple Is Developing A Miniature Home Robot With A Swivelling 9-Inch Screen |

Apple is reportedly developing a miniature robot for homes, built around a larger version of its HomeView smart display. A prototype is said to carry a 9-inch screen on a swivelling arm, with cameras and sensors that help it understand its surroundings and act on its own. Its design reportedly echoes the old iMac G4 and Pixar's Luxo Jr. lamp. Apple is said to be targeting a 2027 launch at around $1,000 in the US, though 2028 remains a possibility.

The Information reported that Apple has been working on a bigger, robotic take on the HomeView. The device is meant to stay aware of its environment while in use. Names said to be under consideration include HomeView Ultra and HomeView Max.

Designed to act on its own

Using its cameras and sensors, the robot could switch on lights when someone walks into a room or nudge pets out of the way, The Information said. It is also expected to be capable enough to move around without bumping into objects nearby.

Software features split opinion

The report adds that the hardware design has been locked for some time. Apple teams have disagreed, however, over which software features belong in the first-generation model and which should wait for a second-generation version, which is already being discussed internally.

Price and timeline

Apple is hoping to launch the device in 2027 at about $1,000 in the US, according to the report, although it may not be ready until 2028. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier reported a 2027 or 2028 window for a higher-end HomeView with a 360-degree robotic arm, which he said carries the internal codename J595. Before settling on this design, Apple is said to have explored other kinds of robots. These included one that follows users around on wheels and another meant to fold clothes and handle other household chores. It is unclear whether these were prototypes or ideas Apple seriously considered for release.

How it differs from the current HomeView

The existing HomeView has a 7-inch display that can only be tilted by hand. It is priced at $299. The robotic model would add a screen two inches larger and a motorised arm that turns the display a full 360 degrees.